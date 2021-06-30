UB's Jeenathan Williams withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Bulls

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will have at least two players who initially declared for the NBA draft return to its lineup for the 2021-22 season.

CBSSports.com reported Wednesday that Jeenathan Williams, a forward for the Bulls, has withdrawn from draft consideration. Williams was the Bulls' leading scorer in 2020-21, averaging 17.6 points per game, and was UB's second-leading rebounder (6.8 per game). Williams was sixth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring last season.

UB forward Josh Mballa to enter name in NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility “For years my dream has been to play in the NBA, and it is time for me to turn those dreams into reality,” Mballa wrote in a post on his social media accounts.

Williams is one of four UB players who entered the NBA draft, along with guard Ronaldo Segu, forward Josh Mballa and guard Jayvon Graves.

Segu will be a senior this season, and he withdrew from the NBA draft on June 10. Segu averaged 13.3 points and 4.3 assists in 2020-21, and has solidified himself as a player who can come up with timely 3-pointers for the Bulls. Segu shot nearly 40% (45 for 113) on 3-pointers last season.

Mballa, a 6-foot-7 forward, announced May 5 that he had declared for the draft, but planned to maintain his college eligibility. Mballa averaged 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, including 6.5 defensive rebounds, in 34 games for the Bulls in 2020-21. He was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game last season.

