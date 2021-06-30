 Skip to main content
UB's Jeenathan Williams withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Bulls
UB's Jeenathan Williams withdraws from NBA draft, will return to Bulls

University at Buffalo mens basketball hosts Toledo at Alumni Arena

UB's Jeenathan Williams makes a move under the basket.

 Robert Kirkham

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team will have at least two players who initially declared for the NBA draft return to its lineup for the 2021-22 season.

CBSSports.com reported Wednesday that Jeenathan Williams, a forward for the Bulls, has withdrawn from draft consideration. Williams was the Bulls' leading scorer in 2020-21, averaging 17.6 points per game, and was UB's second-leading rebounder (6.8 per game). Williams was sixth in the Mid-American Conference in scoring last season.

Williams is one of four UB players who entered the NBA draft, along with guard Ronaldo Segu, forward Josh Mballa and guard Jayvon Graves. 

Segu will be a senior this season, and he withdrew from the NBA draft on June 10. Segu averaged 13.3 points and 4.3 assists in 2020-21, and has solidified himself as a player who can come up with timely 3-pointers for the Bulls. Segu shot nearly 40% (45 for 113) on 3-pointers last season. 

Mballa, a 6-foot-7 forward, announced May 5 that he had declared for the draft, but planned to maintain his college eligibility. Mballa averaged 15.3 points and 10.8 rebounds, including 6.5 defensive rebounds, in 34 games for the Bulls in 2020-21. He was 10th in the nation in rebounds per game last season.

Mballa has not yet announced if he will remain in the draft or if he will return to the Bulls for a third season. He transferred to UB from Texas Tech prior to the 2019-20 season. 

Graves, a guard, announced after UB's season that he will pursue playing professional basketball after four seasons with the Bulls. He averaged 11.5 points per game at UB, including 17.1 points as a junior in 2019-20. 

Under NCAA rules, college players who have entered NBA draft consideration this year must withdraw by July 7 in order to retain college eligibility.

The 2021 NBA Draft will be held July 29. Players who have applied for early entry have until 5 p.m. July 19 to notify the NBA that they will withdraw from consideration. 

The NBA announced June 2 that 353 players, including 296 college players and 57 international players, initially applied as early-entry candidates for the draft. 

