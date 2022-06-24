UB's Jeenathan Williams, Bona's Jalen Adaway to join NBA teams on summer league contracts

At least two Big 4 basketball players will join NBA organizations, following the NBA draft on Thursday.

Jeenathan Williams, a 6-foot-6 wing from the University at Buffalo, has signed a summer-league contract with the Utah Jazz, and Jalen Adaway, a 6-5 guard from St. Bonaventure, will join the Miami Heat on a summer-league deal.

Williams confirmed to the News in a text message Friday afternoon that he will join the Jazz. RookieScale.com and the Salt Lake Tribune of Utah originally reported Williams’ signing with the Jazz; RookieScale.com reported that Williams signed an Exhibit-10 contract, which grants a player a training camp invitation, with a shot to make an NBA roster or a team's G-League roster. Pro Mondo Sports, which represents Williams, confirmed Williams’ signing Friday.

ESPN originally reported Adaway’s signing with the Heat, which Adaway confirmed in a social media post Friday.

“No handouts,” Adaway wrote. “Lets work!”

Williams averaged 19.1 points, 5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 29 games with the Bulls in 2021-22, and shot 45.1% on 3-point field goals (60 for 133). Williams averaged 12.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in four seasons with the Bulls.

Williams was one of six prospects who worked out for the Jazz last week, prior to the draft. The Jazz did not have any picks.

Adaway averaged 15.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 32 games this season, and scored 1,252 points and had 629 rebounds in four seasons at Miami (Ohio) and at Bona. He scored 746 points and 315 rebounds in two seasons with the Bonnies.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

