UB's Jaret Patterson to enter NFL draft

In the post, Patterson thanked his family, coaches, teammates, support staff, professors, mentors and classmates along with first responders and medical professionals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. He also thanked UB supporters, calling them "the best fans in college football."

Coming out of high school in Maryland, Patterson had few FBS scholarship offers

"Thank you for taking a chance on me and opening the door, when many others closed it," he wrote in thanking the UB coaching staff. "For that, I am eternally grateful."

Patterson is part of a deep group of running backs who are eligible for the NFL draft this year, including Clemson’s Travis Etienne, Alabama’s Najee Harris and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.

“He also has some mileage on his body because of how heavily he has been featured in the Buffalo offense," Jordan Reid, a senior analyst with the Draft Network told The News last month. "Even though he's only a junior, I still think Patterson will be in contention to be an early Day 3 selection in the 2021 NFL draft if he were to declare.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.