UB's Jaret Patterson makes USA Today Sports' 2020 All-America Team

University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson has been named to USA Today Sports' 2020 All-America football team, which was announced Wednesday.
Patterson, a junior with the Bulls, is a first-team selection on this year's team. Patterson is also one of seven players from Group of Five programs that are first-team selections this season.
Patterson, a junior, leads the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67) and is 11th in total rushing yards (1,072). Patterson is one of three players tied for second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns.
Patterson was a second-team selection on the CBS Sports All-America team, which was also released Tuesday. He was named honorable mention All-America by Pro Football Focus, which had Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert as their first and second team running backs, respectively.
PFF named UB linebacker Kadofi Wright to its first team, writing "To say that Wright was a playmaker in coverage this year would be a huge understatement. He may have only played in six games, but Wright managed to make seven total plays on the ball, nearly double what he had from 2017 to 2019 combined."
PFF named left guard Jacob Gall to the third team, and center Mike Novitsky and right tackle Jake Fuzak as honorable mention.
Patterson ran for 409 yards and tied a Football Bowl Subdivision single-game record with eight rushing touchdowns Nov. 28 in a 70-41 win against Kent State. That performance catapulted Patterson into consideration for the Heisman Trophy, which is given annually to the top player in college football. The Heisman Trophy finalists will be announced at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Bulls (5-1) face Marshall (7-2) in the Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. Friday in Montgomery, Ala. Patterson sustained an injury to his right knee last week in the Mid-American Conference championship game against Ball State, but UB coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday that he expects Patterson to play in the Camellia Bowl.