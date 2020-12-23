UB's Jaret Patterson makes USA Today Sports' 2020 All-America Team

University at Buffalo running back Jaret Patterson has been named to USA Today Sports' 2020 All-America football team, which was announced Wednesday.

Patterson, a junior with the Bulls, is a first-team selection on this year's team. Patterson is also one of seven players from Group of Five programs that are first-team selections this season.

Patterson, a junior, leads the nation in rushing yards per game (178.67) and is 11th in total rushing yards (1,072). Patterson is one of three players tied for second in the nation with 19 rushing touchdowns.

Patterson was a second-team selection on the CBS Sports All-America team, which was also released Tuesday. He was named honorable mention All-America by Pro Football Focus, which had Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Virginia Tech's Khalil Herbert as their first and second team running backs, respectively.