UB's Dyaisha Fair, Summer Hemphill, Georgia Woolley earn All-MAC honors

The Mid-American Conference announced its women’s all-conference team on Tuesday, and in one of the bigger surprises, UB guard Dyaisha Fair was not named the conference’s Player of the Year.
Fair enters the MAC Tournament as the fourth-leading scorer in the country with 23.1 points per game and was named as a first-team All-MAC selection. The 5-foot-5 junior guard from Rochester is also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 30 games.
However, Jordyn Dawson, a senior forward from Akron, was named the conference’s player of the year and its co-defensive player of the year. Dawson averages 22.4 points per game (seventh in the country), 9.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
Fair, Dawson, Ohio guard Cierra Hooks, Toledo guard/forward Quinesha Lockett and Northern Illinois forward A’jah Davis were all-MAC first team selections. Hooks is the No. 6 scorer in the nation, averaging 22.4 points per game.
UB guard Georgia Woolley is the MAC’s freshman of the year. The guard from Brisbane, Australia, averages 14.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 steals, and has shot 41.2% (146 for 354) from the floor. She also has scored in double figures in 23 of the 30 games she’s played in this season. Woolley was also named to the conference’s All-Freshman team and the All-MAC third team.
Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O’Hara) was a second-team All-MAC selection and named to the MAC’s All-Defensive team. She averages 13.9 points, 10.2 rebounds per game and 2.1 assists per game, and is shooting 47.5% from the floor (168 for 354) in 30 games this season. Hemphill also leads the Bulls with 30 blocks, and needs 20 rebounds to become UB's all-time leading rebounder.
The Bulls (22-8) are the No. 2 seed in the MAC women’s tournament, and face No. 7 Western Michigan (16-13) in a quarterfinal game scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.