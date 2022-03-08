UB's Dyaisha Fair, Summer Hemphill, Georgia Woolley earn All-MAC honors

The Mid-American Conference announced its women’s all-conference team on Tuesday, and in one of the bigger surprises, UB guard Dyaisha Fair was not named the conference’s Player of the Year.

Fair enters the MAC Tournament as the fourth-leading scorer in the country with 23.1 points per game and was named as a first-team All-MAC selection. The 5-foot-5 junior guard from Rochester is also averaging 4.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals in 30 games.

However, Jordyn Dawson, a senior forward from Akron, was named the conference’s player of the year and its co-defensive player of the year. Dawson averages 22.4 points per game (seventh in the country), 9.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.0 steals per game.

Fair, Dawson, Ohio guard Cierra Hooks, Toledo guard/forward Quinesha Lockett and Northern Illinois forward A’jah Davis were all-MAC first team selections. Hooks is the No. 6 scorer in the nation, averaging 22.4 points per game.