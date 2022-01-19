UB's David Skogman overcomes cardiac incident to become Bulls' middle man

Don LaValle remembers the moment when he thought David Skogman’s life would indelibly change.
Skogman had just taken a foul in a 2018 summer league game in Beloit, Wisc. He stepped to the free-throw line to complete a three-point play and bounced the basketball a few times.
Then LaValle heard the slow echo of the basketball bouncing away from Skogman. A second later, the Waukesha West High School coach heard the “thud” of Skogman hitting the gymnasium floor.
The last thing LaValle thought of was Skogman’s future in basketball. After Skogman went into cardiac arrest during the game, he just wanted his center to be healthy and have a productive life.
“It became a journey,” LaValle said. “You don’t know how it ends, and you didn’t know if he was going to come back, but it became a story of gratitude.
“It’s fun being back. You get to do things with the team, you get to know the guys a little better and you get to hang around each other a little more,” forward Jeenathan Williams said.
“You’re grateful he made it through and he’s able to play again.”
Now, LaValle is amazed by what Skogman is accomplishing with the University at Buffalo men’s basketball team.
The 6-foot-10, 228-pound center has had a breakout month with double-doubles in UB’s last three games: 20 points and 15 rebounds in a 99-88 win Jan. 5 against Bowling Green, 14 points and 11 rebounds in a 78-64 win Jan. 11 at Western Michigan, and 16 points and 11 rebounds on Friday in a 74-68 win at Ball State.
“Coach (Jim Whitesell) has given me some more opportunities and that’s been helpful, and I think our team’s gelling a lot better together, too,” said Skogman, a redshirt sophomore who is averaging 7.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 15 games this season. “We’re figuring out how to play with each other and we’ve had a lot of people coming in and out with Covid and injuries, but getting everybody back is also really helping, as well.”
Skogman's productivity is a result of patience and of seizing a moment to maximize his contributions. In the last five weeks, illnesses and injuries have shortened UB’s roster, particularly inside, and Skogman has become the Bulls’ top contributor in that span.
Jeenathan Williams led the Bulls (7-6, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) with 21 points, and David Skogman and Ronaldo Segu each scored 20 points in UB's 99-88 victory over Bowling Green.
It’s also a product of perseverance, faith and resiliency. Less than four years ago, Skogman didn’t know if he’d ever play basketball again.
“To this day, we still don’t know what happened, exactly,” Skogman said. “We know that I suffered ventricular fibrillation. We don’t know what caused the arrest, but it happened.
“It totally gave me a new perspective, not just for myself, but for how I interact with my family members. It gave us a new appreciation for everything. Basketball is a huge part of my identity in life, and it made me be very thankful.”
'There’s no point of doing it halfway'
Skogman only remembers waking up after he collapsed during that summer league game. Coaches and trainers on site, as well as Skogman’s mother, Sheryl, immediately responded. His mother, who is a nurse, performed CPR, and an assistant coach used an automated external defibrillator to help resuscitate him.
Stoppages have become almost commonplace in college basketball, particularly in the last four weeks, when more than 300 men’s and women’s Division I college teams have been impacted by the pandemic.
The quick response almost surely saved Skogman's life.
“If you don’t get help or resuscitation in four minutes, an individual can go brain-dead or die,” said Dr. Anne B. Curtis, a cardiac electrophysiologist who is a SUNY Distinguished Professor and chair of the department of medicine at UB. “The patient’s heart goes dangerously out of rhythm and doesn’t beat normally. Blood doesn’t circulate to the body or to the brain, and the brain cannot live more than four minutes without oxygenated blood.”
Once he was alert, a concern emerged for Skogman.
“The majority of thought was that I would never play again,” he said. “I was in the ICU for two weeks, and the doctors did just about every test under the sun that they could think of. The doctors decided I’d need an ICD, not just for basketball, but for life purposes.
“I went through a two-month process of waiting to see how things were going to play out. Doing more tests. Then the doctors decided to clear me to play, and the thought was, ‘I might not ever play college basketball because no one would recruit me because of the things that I went through.’ But, God willing, everything has been fine with my health, and it’s worked out.”
Skogman underwent surgery to place an implantable cardioverter defibrillator in his chest, an implement that will remain for the rest of his life.
According to the American Heart Association, an ICD is a small, battery-powered pulse generator that keeps track of an individual's heart rate, with wires connected to the heart. It's surgically implanted under the skin, just below the collarbone, and delivers an electric shock to regulate or restore a normal heartbeat if an abnormal rhythm is detected. Unlike a pacemaker, which supports a slow heart rate, an ICD protects against dangerously fast or fatal heart rhythms.
Skogman didn’t play basketball for more than three months after the surgery. But he had no second thoughts about playing again, even if his recovery was slow. At one point, after the ICD was inserted, he couldn’t lift his left arm, but he went to the gym and worked on one-handed shots.
“I was like, ‘If they clear me and I’m coming back, I’m not going to (do things halfway) because there’s no point of doing it halfway,’ ” Skogman said. “I was going to come back, give it my all and see what happens.”
He was locked in on making the most of another chance, and finding an opportunity to play college basketball. He averaged 18.6 points and 12.6 rebounds and shot 38.6% from three-point range as a high school senior in 2018-19.
“He got super aggressive between his junior and senior year, and he started using his tools, and he gained a ton of confidence,” LaValle said. “Senior year, he took on the role that he is going to be an alpha male and a beast down low, an aggressive mindset. He’s always been a work in progress, but every year, it’s been about taking that next step. He’s doing that at Buffalo, right now. He works and works and works, and figures something out and grows and grows and grows even more.”
Skogman said he hasn't had a cardiac incident since June of 2018. Furthermore, medical advances have helped Skogman and others who have suffered cardiac events.
“It used to be pretty common that patients would be told they can never play sports again,” said Curtis, who is also president of UBMD Internal Medicine. “There has been a big change in that. There have been good sports medicine registries about patients who have these devices, and the advice we give now is much more liberal. One thing you want a patient to get back to is a good quality of life.”
'I knew I was going to need to do more'
UB’s entire 2019 recruiting class decommitted following Nate Oats’ departure from UB to coach at Alabama after the 2018-19 season. That meant Whitesell had to move quickly to assemble a new class, and a 6-10 post player from Wisconsin was already on UB’s radar.
“I remember talking to Dave and his coaching staff and we said, ‘We’ll see where it’s at, because we’re not sure how many scholarships we have left,’ ” Whitesell said. “That class all changed, and that happens all the time in a coaching change, and we were very fortunate to grab him in that class, that spring.”
Skogman committed to the Bulls in May of 2019, and UB’s staff projected him to take on a role similar to Nick Perkins or Montell McRae, players with inside size who could shoot.
Skogman also could rebound and shoot from 3-point range, but had to put on weight in order to hold his own against other inside players.
And there was the issue of recovering from a cardiac incident.
Whitesell said UB’s athletic training and medical staff evaluated Skogman’s medical records for any potential concerns. UB's medical staff was already familiar with cardiac issues in its basketball program; Justin Moss, who played at UB from 2013-15, was diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a thickening of the heart muscle that complicates the heart’s ability to pump blood, and had an ICD surgically implanted in 2011.
“They’re going to make that decision, whether there’s a possibility,” Whitesell said. “Once there was a possibility, we didn’t have any reservations. We said, ‘Look, this is going to be an awfully good player.’ ”
Skogman redshirted in his freshman year in 2019-20, and averaged 2.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 15 games.
Skogman averaged 18.2 minutes in UB’s first seven games against Division I opponents this season due to UB’s surplus of inside size, skill and experience. Skogman, though, continued to invest in his development, staying after practice, working with UB assistants Jamie Quarles and Angres Thorpe on his shooting and studying film.
But UB’s roster thinned in the last month. Whitesell said, at one point, UB was down to five players for practice.
“There were three days we didn’t have anyone there,” Whitesell said. “It got a little sporadic, but he stayed with it, waited for an opportunity and when we had some bodies down, we said to him, ‘Hey, we need you to play a little more.’ Brock (Bertram) was out, Josh (Mballa) was out with Covid. (Tra’Von Fagan) was out with Covid, LaQuill Hardnett’s been hurt or sick a good part of the year, so we’ve really been down on front-line players. Dave really stepped up.”
The days leading into the Bowling Green game became an “a-ha!” moment for Skogman.
“You knew we were going to need to get some more from everybody, including guys who weren’t getting to play as much minutes, even the starters, so I don’t think I was trying to do too much, but I knew I was going to need to do more,” Skogman said.
In that stretch, Skogman shot the ball well (16 for 20 on field goals, 5 for 6 on 3-pointers and 13 for 14 on free throws). He continues to hone his inside game and refine his rebounding as the Bulls approach the heart of their MAC schedule, which continues at 8 p.m. Friday against Kent State.
LaValle, Skogman’s high school coach, considers how far Skogman has come from that June afternoon on a basketball court in southeastern Wisconsin.
“When you’re looking at a kid collapsing on a court, you don’t know how it’s going to end,” LaValle said.
“He could have been mad at the world. Not once did he ever do that. He stuck with it, even when colleges asked, ‘Do you take a chance on a kid who had a major event like this?’ He stayed true to all of it.”