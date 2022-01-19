UB's David Skogman overcomes cardiac incident to become Bulls' middle man

'There’s no point of doing it halfway'

Skogman only remembers waking up after he collapsed during that summer league game. Coaches and trainers on site, as well as Skogman’s mother, Sheryl, immediately responded. His mother, who is a nurse, performed CPR, and an assistant coach used an automated external defibrillator to help resuscitate him.

The quick response almost surely saved Skogman's life.

“If you don’t get help or resuscitation in four minutes, an individual can go brain-dead or die,” said Dr. Anne B. Curtis, a cardiac electrophysiologist who is a SUNY Distinguished Professor and chair of the department of medicine at UB. “The patient’s heart goes dangerously out of rhythm and doesn’t beat normally. Blood doesn’t circulate to the body or to the brain, and the brain cannot live more than four minutes without oxygenated blood.”

Once he was alert, a concern emerged for Skogman.

“The majority of thought was that I would never play again,” he said. “I was in the ICU for two weeks, and the doctors did just about every test under the sun that they could think of. The doctors decided I’d need an ICD, not just for basketball, but for life purposes.