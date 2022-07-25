UB's Blue Collar U in line for return to TBT quarterfinals

SYRACUSE – A year ago, Blue Collar U made one of the more improbable runs in The Basketball Tournament. This year, the door is open again for the University at Buffalo alumni team.

That pursuit will continue Monday when Blue Collar U plays in TBT’s Syracuse regional championship game.

Blue Collar U, the No. 2 seed in the regional, will face No. 4 The Nerd team at 7 p.m Monday at Onondaga Community College for a berth in the quarterfinals.

“This shows that it was not a fake; it shows that we can do it again,” Blue Collar U guard Wes Clark said, after his team’s 78-75 win Saturday against Friday Beers. “My dad always says, ‘People don’t pay you to do it once. They pay you to do it again.’ Just to show that it’s real and it’s not just a one-time thing.”

Boeheim’s Army, made up of Syracuse basketball alumni, won the 2021 TBT championship. Yet with Orange men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim sitting courtside for the second-round game Saturday afternoon, the Nerd Team held off an Elam Ending rally attempt by Boeheim’s Army to earn a 81-74 victory.

The winner of the Syracuse regional advances to a TBT quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio. Blue Collar U reached the TBT semifinals in 2021.

The winner of the 64-team tournament – which will be whittled to the eight regional winners that head to Dayton – earns a $1 million prize.

Blue Collar U wields an assertive presence at the perimeter, as well as the inside game of Nick Perkins. Clark has averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in his team’s first two games. Perkins scored a game-high 21 points against Friday Beers, a day after he scored four points and had three rebounds in a 91-64 win against NG Saints – a game in which Blue Collar U also used its entire lineup.

Against Friday Beers, Blue Collar U erased an 11-point deficit, and Blake Hamilton’s free throw secured the victory.

The Nerd Team, whose roster is primarily made up of former Ivy League players, led Boeheim’s Army by as many as 25 points in the first half. However, the Syracuse alumni team cut The Nerd Team’s lead to three points during the Elam Ending, before Tyler Nelson’s 3-pointer – his eighth of the afternoon – ended the game. Nelson has averaged 15.5 points in The Nerd Team’s first two games, including 23 points Saturday.

“We’ve been here before,” said Hamilton, who has averaged 13 point and seven assists in two games. “Last year gave us experience, but even playing at Buffalo, these moments don’t really faze us, big-time moments.”

UB’s alumni contingent now aims to maximize on more of those major moments in TBT.