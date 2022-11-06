UB women's soccer wins MAC tournament championship, earns NCAA Tournament spot

The University at Buffalo women’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in program history after a 2-0 victory against Ball State on Sunday to capture the Mid-American Conference tournament championship.

UB extended its unbeaten streak to 17 games and matched the 2014 MAC championship team with its 14th shutout of the season.

The Bulls (15-1-4) were 11-0-1 at UB Stadium this season and will learn their NCAA Tournament destination when the bracket is released at 4 p.m. Monday.

"So happy for the players," UB coach Shawn Burke said afterward. "To do this at home in front of another amazing crowd and all their family and friends, you see the celebration still continuing on the field. To know the journey, especially for our fifth-year seniors, I'm just at a loss for words because I'm so happy for them."

UB got goals from Leah Wengender in the 18th minute and Arianna Zumpano in the 74th minute.

The Cardinals were held without a shot in the first half and finished with only four to UB’s 10.

Goalkeeper Emily Kelly (Wilson) made one save and finished with her 13th shutout of the season and added to her program record with her 35th clean sheet.

UB’s Hannah Callaghan was named the tournament Most Valuable Player. Kelly, Wengender and Tess Ford (Williamsville East) were named to the all-tournament team.

Niagara women lose

Niagara was unable to slow top-seeded Quinnipiac in a 4-0 loss in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament championship game in Hamden, Conn.

The Bobcats won their first MAAC tournament title and have qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since the 2000 season.

Niagara, the third seed, was playing in the championship game for the first time since 2019 and ends its season at 11-8-1.

Quinnipiac’s first goal came on an own goal by the Purple Eagles. Rebecca Cooke scored in the 59th minute, Courtney Chocol in the 67th minute and Cooke again in the 79th minute.

Niagara’s Ida Miceli, Claudia Cuicani and Emma Davies were named to the all-tournament team.

Medaille men to NCAAs

Medaille’s men’s soccer team won the Empire 8 championships with a 3-2 overtime victory against Utica University on Saturday to earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Division III tournament.

Eric Metade scored on a rebound after the Utica goalkeeper had stopped a rocket from Bryce Koagel to give the Mavericks the lead. They held Utica without a goal in the final five minutes to secure the victory.

Metade was named the tournament MVP.

Ander Castillo and Solomon Konesky (Amherst) each had a goal. Rodrigo Fernandez and Koagel were credited with assists. David Mighten finished with seven saves.

Medaille (12-1-6) will learn its first-round opponent when the NCAA bracket is revealed Monday.