UB women's soccer falls in NCAA tournament; Daemen women's volleyball awaits NCAA bid

Leah Pais scored with five minutes remaining to lift Pittsburgh to a 1-0 victory over the University at Buffalo in an NCAA women's soccer tournament first-round game Saturday night.

The loss ended the Bulls' 17-game unbeaten streak and a historic season at 15-2-4.

UB, which won the Mid-American Conference tournament, was playing in its second NCAA tournament in program history.

"Tough result and a tough one to stomach tonight because they fought so hard tonight," UB coach Shawn Burke said. "We weren't at our best and weren't able to keep the ball, so it made for a lot of defending. There's no quit in this group and they showed why they had such a successful year. These are never easy, but I told them to keep their head up high. It was a magical year but unfortunately all good things come to an end."

Pittsburgh, ranked No. 19, was making its first NCAA tournament appearance in program history.

The Panthers (13-4-3) had the edge in shots (17-8) and shots on goal, but neither team was unable to break through until Pais scored her team-high eighth goal of the season.

Daemen women's volleyball to NCAAs

The Daemen College women’s volleyball team is heading back to the NCAA Division II Tournament's East Region field after winning the East Coast Conference championship and the conference’s automatic bid.

The Wildcats beat visiting Molloy in three sets with game scores of 25-9, 26-24, 25-16.

Giselle Giraud led Daemen (20-5) with 11 kills and Sam Logan (Eden) had 10 kills and 16 digs and was named the tournament MVP. Jasmine Brundage (St. Mary’s) had 15 digs and Olivia Alessi (East Aurora) had 34 assists.

The Wildcats are the first team to repeat as ECC tournament champions since Bridgeport's four consecutive titles from 2012 to 2015.

The Division II selection show is Sunday.

Medaille soccer falls

Jack Coleman scored four goals to lift Cortland, ranked No. 14 in the nation in men’s soccer, to a 5-2 victory against Medaille in the first round of the NCAA Division III Tournament at Franklin & Marshall.

Ander Castillo scored both goals for Medaille, the Empire 8 champions who finish 12-2-6. Goalie David Mighten registered two saves.

Castillo scored in the 63rd minute to cut the deficit to 3-2, but Matt Shultz scored an insurance goal in the 79th minute, and Coleman completed the scoring just 1:39 later.

Cortland (13-5-2) faces Franklin & Marshall at 3 p.m. Sunday in the second round.