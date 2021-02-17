UB women's rally comes up short in home loss to Ball State

Unable to sustain a belated late-game rally, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team turned in an unimpressive performance in a 76-63 loss to the Ball State Cardinals Wednesday in Alumni Arena.

The Bulls made only 29.9% of their shots (23 of 77), their second worst performance of the season in that department. Their 3-point shooting was even worse, an atrocious 11.5% on just three makes in 26 attempts.

UB fell behind, 14-12, when it gave up an easy last second basket to close the opening quarter and never took the lead. It was 33-21 at halftime and 58-47 after three quarters.

Led by Oshlynn Brown's double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds, the visiting Cardinals were in front 64-51 before Dyaisha Fair began a belated comeback, which the Bulls could not sustain because of their poor shooting and turnovers. UB closed the gap to 64-61 with 4:49 left on a layup by Cheyenne McEvans. Down one possession, UB could not close the deal, turning the ball over twice, then giving up a seven-point Ball State run that was a capped by a triple from Anna Clephane for the final dagger with 50 seconds left.

Besides Brown, Ball State put three other scorers in double figures and shot 51% (25 of 49).