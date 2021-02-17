UB women's rally comes up short in home loss to Ball State

Unable to sustain a belated late-game rally, the University at Buffalo women's basketball team turned in an unimpressive performance in a 76-63 loss to the Ball State Cardinals Wednesday in Alumni Arena.
The Bulls made only 29.9% of their shots (23 of 77), their second worst performance of the season in that department. Their 3-point shooting was even worse, an atrocious 11.5% on just three makes in 26 attempts.
UB fell behind, 14-12, when it gave up an easy last second basket to close the opening quarter and never took the lead. It was 33-21 at halftime and 58-47 after three quarters.
Led by Oshlynn Brown's double-double, 15 points and 13 rebounds, the visiting Cardinals were in front 64-51 before Dyaisha Fair began a belated comeback, which the Bulls could not sustain because of their poor shooting and turnovers. UB closed the gap to 64-61 with 4:49 left on a layup by Cheyenne McEvans. Down one possession, UB could not close the deal, turning the ball over twice, then giving up a seven-point Ball State run that was a capped by a triple from Anna Clephane for the final dagger with 50 seconds left.
Besides Brown, Ball State put three other scorers in double figures and shot 51% (25 of 49).
Fair led UB with 22 points after a slow start but it was not one of her best games. She made only 7 of 27 of her field goal attempts and was just 2 of 13 from 3-point range. McEvans (13 points) struggled with her shooting luck, too, making only 5 of 16 and going 0 for 4 from outside the 3-point arc.
The Bulls were hurt again by foul trouble among their inside players. Elea Gaba picked up two early fouls and ended up with 10 points. Adebola Adeyeye finished with four fouls as did Gaba and Keowa Walters.
In a rare bit of scheduling, the same two teams will meet on Saturday afternoon in Muncie, Ind.
It was only the second home loss for UB (11-7, 8-5 Mid-American Conference). Ball State (11-8, 9-6 MAC) is an impressive 9-2 in road games.