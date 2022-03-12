UB women's basketball wins MAC Tournament, will head to NCAA Tournament

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team will head back to the NCAA Tournament.
With a 79-75 win against Ball State in the Mid-American Conference tournament championship game Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, the Bulls will return to the national tournament.
The Bulls will receive the MAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which begins Wednesday with the First Four. The NCAA will announce the 68-team women’s bracket at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Dyaisha Fair led second-seeded UB (25-8) with 30 points, and became UB’s all-time leading scorer, passing Kourtney Brown, who scored 1,995 points from 2006-11 with the Bulls.
She also eclipsed the 2,000-point mark for the Bulls, becoming the first player in program history to reach the mark. She’ll begin the NCAA Tournament with 2,010 points.
However, Georgia Woolley’s 29 points, including 25 in the second half, helped push the Bulls past the Cardinals, who were playing in their first MAC Tournament championship game since 2014. Ally Becki and Thelma Dis Agustsdottir led fifth seed Ball State (20-12) with 20 points each.
The Cardinals, though, were without guard Estel Puiggros, who sustained a right knee injury in a semifinal game Friday against Toledo, but kept the pace with the Bulls, cutting the lead to 53-50 just before the end of the third quarter, and tying the game 53-53 35 seconds into the fourth with Madeline Bischoff's 3-pointer. Woolley, though, answered seconds later with her own 3-pointer, that gave the Bulls a 56-53 lead.
Still, the game wasn’t secure until the final seconds, when Woolley made four free throws in the final 27 seconds, after Becki’s free throws cut UB’s lead to 75-73 with 30 seconds left.
UB won its first MAC championship since 2019. According to the terms of her contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack will receive a $25,000 bonus for winning the MAC Tournament, and her coaching staff will split a bonus pool of $20,000.
Down 8-4 in the first three minutes, Fair’s 3-pointer cut Ball State’s lead to 8-7 a minute later, but shots didn’t fall early for UB, despite four steals. The Bulls opened 3 for 11 from the floor, but Adebola Adeyeye’s layup after a steal by Dominique Camp gave the Bulls their first lead, at 9-8.
The Bulls and Cardinals traded the lead twice in the next minute, but Summer Hemphill’s layup with 3:27 left in the first quarter kicked off an 11-2 run by the Bulls, with Woolley opening the lead to 20-12 on a layup off a steal by Fair, en route to a 20-15 lead after the first.
Twenty-one seconds into the second quarter, Jazmine Young’s 3-point play opened the lead to 23-15, but the Cardinals used a 7-0 run to tie the game at 25-25 with 7:33 left in the half on Becki’s 3-pointer, which opened to 10-0 and gave the Cardinals a 28-27 lead. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Young and Fair with six minutes left in the half kicked off an 11-2 run by the Bulls, but a turnover by the Bulls and a defensive rebound by Ball State in the final two minutes resulted in a pair of baskets by the Cardinals, who cut the lead to one, at 38-37, at the half.
Ball State opened the second half by taking a lead on Marie Kiefer’s layup, but Woolley answered with a 3-pointer 16 seconds later that gave the Bulls a 41-39 lead. About three minutes later Woolley hit another 3-pointer that gave the Bulls a 46-42 lead, and Fair’s layup 40 seconds later pushed her past the 2,000-career points plateau and opened UB’s lead to six.
Woolley’s jumper ended a scoreless stretch of more than three minutes and gave the Bulls a 50-45 lead with 2:49 left in the third, but with 1:59 left in the third, UB's Jazmine Young was called for a technical foul, while trying to control the ball against Ball State's Sydney Freeman. Officials took more than five minutes to sort out the fouls, and after the break, Becki made one of two free throws to cut UB’s lead to 50-46.
Ahead 53-50 going into the fourth, after Annie Rauch’s layup for Ball State with two seconds left the third, the two teams were separated by no more than a two-point margin for the first three minutes of the fourth, before Fair’s 3-pointer opened the lead to five, with 6:18 left. That forced Ball State to call a timeout, but the Cardinals again cut UB’s lead to 2, at 65-63, on Annie Rauch’s 3-point play less than 30 seconds later.
The Bulls, though, got defense, creating their next possessions off turnovers and transition, and opened their lead to 71-63 with 3:33 left. Then, with 52.2 seconds left, Dis Agustsdottir’s 3-pointer – her sixth of the game – brought the Cardinals within two, at 73-71. But after a timeout by UB, Woolley’s jumper inside the top of the key opened the lead back to four.