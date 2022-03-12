UB women's basketball wins MAC Tournament, will head to NCAA Tournament

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Still, the game wasn’t secure until the final seconds, when Woolley made four free throws in the final 27 seconds, after Becki’s free throws cut UB’s lead to 75-73 with 30 seconds left.

UB won its first MAC championship since 2019. According to the terms of her contract, obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request, UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack will receive a $25,000 bonus for winning the MAC Tournament, and her coaching staff will split a bonus pool of $20,000.

Down 8-4 in the first three minutes, Fair’s 3-pointer cut Ball State’s lead to 8-7 a minute later, but shots didn’t fall early for UB, despite four steals. The Bulls opened 3 for 11 from the floor, but Adebola Adeyeye’s layup after a steal by Dominique Camp gave the Bulls their first lead, at 9-8.

The Bulls and Cardinals traded the lead twice in the next minute, but Summer Hemphill’s layup with 3:27 left in the first quarter kicked off an 11-2 run by the Bulls, with Woolley opening the lead to 20-12 on a layup off a steal by Fair, en route to a 20-15 lead after the first.