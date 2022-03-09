 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB women's basketball tops Western Michigan 63-49 in MAC Tournament opener
0 comments

UB women's basketball tops Western Michigan 63-49 in MAC Tournament opener

Support this work for $1 a month
Driving to the net (copy)

UB's Dyaisha Fair, pictured driving to the basket against Ohio this past week, led the Bulls in scoring again on Saturday.

 John Hickey / News file photo

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team didn’t get discouraged by its slow offensive start.

The Bulls simply kept shooting, until they found a rhythm, and a balance between offense and defense. That defense, though, overwhelmed Western Michigan in a 63-49 win Wednesday in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Dyaisha Fair, who was named as one of five finalists for the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award on Wednesday, led the Bulls (23-8) with 19 points, and added six rebounds and five assists.

Jazmine Young and Dominique Camp each added 10 points for the Bulls, who are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team tournament.

UB forward Summer Hemphill had a game-high 13 rebounds in the win, and the Cardinal O'Hara graduate needs seven more to become UB’s all-time leading rebounder; Kourtney Brown is UB's all-time leader with 1,124 rebounds from 2006-11.

Taylor Williams led No. 7 Western Michigan (16-14) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Broncos shot 17 for 60 (28.3%) from the floor and committed 10 turnovers against the Bulls.

UB will play either No. 6 Bowling Green or No. 3 Akron in a semifinal game at noon Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

UB and Western Michigan combined to shoot 1 for 10 in the first 3:15, and the only points came about 1:15 into the game, on Williams’ three-point play for Western Michigan. The Bulls, though, opened 1 for 9 from the floor in the first five minutes, before Dominique Camp’s jumper cut Western Michigan’s lead to 8-4.

Camp’s jumper was part of a 10-2 run in the next four minutes by the Bulls, who tied the game at 10-10 on Fair’s layup with 2:10 left in the first, then took a 12-10 lead on Georgia Woolley’s layup 52 seconds later, en route to a 14-12 lead going into the second quarter

Thirteen seconds into the second quarter, Fair’s 3-pointer opened UB’s lead to 17-12, as the Broncos found themselves mired in a scoreless drought of more than six minutes that bridged the first and second quarters. In that time, the Bulls opened that run to 21-4, before Hannah Spitzley’s layup with 4:36 left in the half broke the scoreless drought for the Broncos.

The Broncos also went 0 for 11 from the floor in a span of nearly 10 minutes. They finally found some offensive traction with about four minutes left in the half, cutting UB’s lead to 23-16 on back-to-back shots by Spitzley and Reilly Jacobson. But Camp’s 3-pointer with 2:15 left opened UB’s lead to 28-18, and UB took a 33-18 lead at halftime.

UB opened its lead to 19 points early in the third quarter, and took a 49-27 lead into the fourth, as the Broncos shot 10 for 43 in the first three quarters.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News