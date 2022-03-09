UB women's basketball tops Western Michigan 63-49 in MAC Tournament opener

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team didn’t get discouraged by its slow offensive start.
The Bulls simply kept shooting, until they found a rhythm, and a balance between offense and defense. That defense, though, overwhelmed Western Michigan in a 63-49 win Wednesday in a Mid-American Conference Tournament quarterfinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Dyaisha Fair, who was named as one of five finalists for the 2022 Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award on Wednesday, led the Bulls (23-8) with 19 points, and added six rebounds and five assists.
Jazmine Young and Dominique Camp each added 10 points for the Bulls, who are the No. 2 seed in the eight-team tournament.
UB forward Summer Hemphill had a game-high 13 rebounds in the win, and the Cardinal O'Hara graduate needs seven more to become UB’s all-time leading rebounder; Kourtney Brown is UB's all-time leader with 1,124 rebounds from 2006-11.
Taylor Williams led No. 7 Western Michigan (16-14) with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Broncos shot 17 for 60 (28.3%) from the floor and committed 10 turnovers against the Bulls.
UB will play either No. 6 Bowling Green or No. 3 Akron in a semifinal game at noon Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
UB and Western Michigan combined to shoot 1 for 10 in the first 3:15, and the only points came about 1:15 into the game, on Williams’ three-point play for Western Michigan. The Bulls, though, opened 1 for 9 from the floor in the first five minutes, before Dominique Camp’s jumper cut Western Michigan’s lead to 8-4.
Camp’s jumper was part of a 10-2 run in the next four minutes by the Bulls, who tied the game at 10-10 on Fair’s layup with 2:10 left in the first, then took a 12-10 lead on Georgia Woolley’s layup 52 seconds later, en route to a 14-12 lead going into the second quarter
Thirteen seconds into the second quarter, Fair’s 3-pointer opened UB’s lead to 17-12, as the Broncos found themselves mired in a scoreless drought of more than six minutes that bridged the first and second quarters. In that time, the Bulls opened that run to 21-4, before Hannah Spitzley’s layup with 4:36 left in the half broke the scoreless drought for the Broncos.
The Broncos also went 0 for 11 from the floor in a span of nearly 10 minutes. They finally found some offensive traction with about four minutes left in the half, cutting UB’s lead to 23-16 on back-to-back shots by Spitzley and Reilly Jacobson. But Camp’s 3-pointer with 2:15 left opened UB’s lead to 28-18, and UB took a 33-18 lead at halftime.