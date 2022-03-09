UB women's basketball tops Western Michigan 63-49 in MAC Tournament opener

UB and Western Michigan combined to shoot 1 for 10 in the first 3:15, and the only points came about 1:15 into the game, on Williams’ three-point play for Western Michigan. The Bulls, though, opened 1 for 9 from the floor in the first five minutes, before Dominique Camp’s jumper cut Western Michigan’s lead to 8-4.

Camp’s jumper was part of a 10-2 run in the next four minutes by the Bulls, who tied the game at 10-10 on Fair’s layup with 2:10 left in the first, then took a 12-10 lead on Georgia Woolley’s layup 52 seconds later, en route to a 14-12 lead going into the second quarter

Thirteen seconds into the second quarter, Fair’s 3-pointer opened UB’s lead to 17-12, as the Broncos found themselves mired in a scoreless drought of more than six minutes that bridged the first and second quarters. In that time, the Bulls opened that run to 21-4, before Hannah Spitzley’s layup with 4:36 left in the half broke the scoreless drought for the Broncos.