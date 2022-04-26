UB women's basketball star Dyaisha Fair transfers to Syracuse

First, Dyaisha Fair teased the announcement of her next destination with a Twitter post Monday evening: “Commitment coming.”

Then, in a quick post Tuesday on her social media accounts, the 5-foot-5 guard from Rochester made it official: the former University at Buffalo guard will join the Syracuse women’s basketball program as a transfer, with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Fair was the nation’s fourth-leading scorer this season, averaging 23.4 points in 34 games. She leaves UB as one of the program’s most prolific scorers.

She’s UB’s all-time leading scorer with 2,035 points, and averaged 23.1 points, 4.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 88 games over three seasons.

She led UB to the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship and a berth in the NCAA Tournament in March, and was named the MAC Tournament MVP.

At Syracuse, she’ll be reunited with former UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who was named the Orange’s coach on March 26. She is the fourth UB player to transfer to Syracuse, joining guards Georgia Woolley and Cheyenne McEvans and forward Saniaa Wilson.

Fair originally entered the transfer portal March 28, the day that Legette-Jack was introduced in Syracuse as the Orange's head coach. At her introductory press conference April 8, new UB coach Becky Burke told reporters she had contacted Fair about the possibility of returning to the Bulls. On her social media accounts, Fair posted that she had made visits to Baylor and to South Carolina.

