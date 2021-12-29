UB women's basketball routs Central Michigan in MAC opener

Felisha Legette-Jack fretted for a few moments before the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team’s Mid-American Conference opener against Central Michigan.
The Bulls were without guards Jazmine Young and Nia Jordan, and sophomore guard Cheyenne McEvans continues to recover from an ankle sprain.
A sixth-year senior, Hemphill wields a quiet confidence that has gotten stronger and a presence that has helped the Bulls maintain their spot among the top teams in the Mid-American Conference.
Legette-Jack, though, turned to her husband, David, to ease a few of her worries as she prepared her team to face the Chippewas.
“I said, ‘what do we do?’ and he said, ‘you’ve just got to let them play, let them have fun’ ” Legette-Jack said. “And we actually did that.”
Summer Hemphill scored a game-high 28 points and Dominique Camp had a game-high 16 assists to lead the Bulls to a 92-75 win against Central Michigan on Wednesday at Alumni Arena. Camp tied UB’s single-game record for assists, joining Stephanie Reid (2017), and Ashley Zuber (2011).
"I’m a coach on a mission, to grow young people to a place where they believe success awaits each and every one of them," said Felisha Legette-Jack.
“I like to give my teammates the ball, being a point guard,” Camp said. “I know I have great scorers on my team, and I know that they will score, so I know that if I do what I need to do, to get them the ball, they’ll put the ball in the hole.”
Defensively, the Bulls limited the Chippewas to 6-of-12 shooting in the second quarter; at one point in the second, the Chippewas were scoreless for a span of more than four minutes. Then, after Central Michigan cut UB’s lead to 65-62 late in the third quarter, the Bulls responded by making defensive adjustments and re-opening their lead to as many as 18 points in the fourth.
Dyaisha Fair added 26 points for the Bulls (7-4, 1-0 MAC), while Molly Davis led Central Michigan (2-8, 0-1) with 23 points.
The win came with a little extra incentive for Fair, who entered the game tied for ninth in the nation in scoring, averaging 21.3 points per game. UB earned its first win against Central Michigan since March 15, 2019, when it beat the Chippewas 82-77 in the MAC Tournament semifinals.
“Since I’ve been here, we have lost to them, every single time,” Fair said. “Going into today’s game, it was a different mindset for me, and I feel like doing what I need to do is going to help the team’s success.”
The Bulls are the conference coaches’ pick to win the MAC Tournament championship.
The Bulls trailed 21-20 late in the first quarter after Tiana Timpe’s third three-pointer. But McEvans’ putback gave the lead back to the Bulls, and started a 7-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters.
With the Chippewas scoreless for more than four minutes, the Bulls opened their lead to 40-28, and after Hanna Knoll’s free throws with 3:17 left broke Central Michigan’s scoring drought, Georgia Woolley’s 3-pointer 17 seconds later gave the Bulls a 13-point lead. The Bulls took a 49-36 halftime lead, as Central Michigan shot 6 for 12 in the second quarter and made only two of six free-throw attempts.
“We know that going into the second half, they’re a good second-half team, so we try to do what we can to discourage that, early,” Fair said. “It worked.”
UB maintained at least a seven-point lead in the third quarter, until late in the frame when Central Michigan used a 9-0 run to cut the Bulls’ lead to 65-62 with 1:16 left in the third on a layup by Jahari Smith (19 points, 17 rebounds).
The Chippewas then stayed within at least four points of the Bulls late in the third and early in the fourth quarter, but Fair’s jumper three minutes into the fourth opened UB’s lead back to 10, at 74-64, and forced the Chippewas to call a timeout.
“One of my coaches suggested that Summer guard their point guard (in the fourth), and Summer stepped up to the task,” Legette-Jack said. “Her and Ade (Adebola Adeyeye) came out of a time out and they were in total communication, very loudly. And when you see your bigs out, no one needs to go near them, especially me. They got into what they wanted to do and said, ‘don’t worry about this outside stuff.’
“I love that our foundation has really taken over this team. The young people on the perimeter do some really special things, but I credit Ade and Summer and their communication and what we’re going to do next.”