UB women's basketball routs Central Michigan in MAC opener

“We know that going into the second half, they’re a good second-half team, so we try to do what we can to discourage that, early,” Fair said. “It worked.”

UB maintained at least a seven-point lead in the third quarter, until late in the frame when Central Michigan used a 9-0 run to cut the Bulls’ lead to 65-62 with 1:16 left in the third on a layup by Jahari Smith (19 points, 17 rebounds).

The Chippewas then stayed within at least four points of the Bulls late in the third and early in the fourth quarter, but Fair’s jumper three minutes into the fourth opened UB’s lead back to 10, at 74-64, and forced the Chippewas to call a timeout.

“One of my coaches suggested that Summer guard their point guard (in the fourth), and Summer stepped up to the task,” Legette-Jack said. “Her and Ade (Adebola Adeyeye) came out of a time out and they were in total communication, very loudly. And when you see your bigs out, no one needs to go near them, especially me. They got into what they wanted to do and said, ‘don’t worry about this outside stuff.’

“I love that our foundation has really taken over this team. The young people on the perimeter do some really special things, but I credit Ade and Summer and their communication and what we’re going to do next.”

