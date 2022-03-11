UB women's basketball routs Akron to earn spot in MAC Tournament title game

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team’s 82-43 rout of Akron in a Mid-American Conference semifinal game was certainly impressive.

But as her team forged a path to the MAC Tournament championship game, what’s most impressed Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack is how her team has locked into their roles and maximized its collective opportunities.

“It’s really awesome to see the trust, the foxhole, the oneness,” Legette-Jack said. “We really went through a lot this year. They were sisters. They came at each other and they told the truth and they stood in the truth and received it very graciously.

“And now, we’re at the point that we understand each other and it’s beautiful to see how this sport can grow a family, if you allow it to, by communicating, standing in it and articulating what you see and how it’s going to help. When these ladies decided that life was going to come up, it was nothing other than the team. I am, because we are. We took that to our heart.”

Now, the Bulls will play for a MAC title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.