UB women's basketball routs Akron to earn spot in MAC Tournament title game

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team’s 82-43 rout of Akron in a Mid-American Conference semifinal game was certainly impressive.
But as her team forged a path to the MAC Tournament championship game, what’s most impressed Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack is how her team has locked into their roles and maximized its collective opportunities.
“It’s really awesome to see the trust, the foxhole, the oneness,” Legette-Jack said. “We really went through a lot this year. They were sisters. They came at each other and they told the truth and they stood in the truth and received it very graciously.
“And now, we’re at the point that we understand each other and it’s beautiful to see how this sport can grow a family, if you allow it to, by communicating, standing in it and articulating what you see and how it’s going to help. When these ladies decided that life was going to come up, it was nothing other than the team. I am, because we are. We took that to our heart.”
Now, the Bulls will play for a MAC title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
The Bulls, the second seed in the tournament, will face No. 5 Ball State at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The MAC champion will receive the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, which begins Wednesday with the First Four. The Bulls last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, when they won the MAC Tournament championship.
The Cardinals defeated No. 1 Toledo, 71-66, in the first semifinal Saturday.
Against Akron, the Bulls (24-8) earned a berth in the MAC championship game in dominating fashion. Led by Dyaisha Fair, who scored 28 points, and Summer Hemphill, who had 12 rebounds and became UB’s all-time leading rebounder (1,130).
They did it by focusing on rebounding; in addition to Hemphill, Adebola Adeyeye came off the bench in the first half to grab five of her eight rebounds, and the Bulls finished with 44 rebounds, including 29 defensive rebounds, which helped create scoring chances against the Zips,
“We really locked in, and everyone played their role,” said UB guard Georgia Woolley, who scored 20 points. “Everyone knew what they were going to do, and when one thing broke down, it didn’t break our team down. The next person was there.
“We know Ade’s always going to turn up and that’s what she says, all the time. ‘Turn up, turn up.’ That’s what she did.”
They did it by applying pressure in a zone defense that limited the Zips (17-11) to 25.8 percent shooting (16 for 62), and Akron made only one 3-pointer on 19 attempts.
“We were stagnant,” Akron guard Rachel Martindale said.
Additionally, the Bulls forced the Zips into 18 turnovers, and scored 22 points off turnovers.
“Their zone, all season, they turn over a lot of people, pretty much every team,” Zips guard Layne Farrell said. “Our shooting percentage wasn’t great, and that’s something we have to do to be able to be in a close game with them. Shoot the ball.”
The Bulls also held Akron’s Jordyn Dawson, the MAC’s player of the year, to 15 points; Dawson began the game tied for sixth in the nation in scoring (22.4 points per game), behind Fair (23 ppg) and Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee (22.6 ppg), but got into foul trouble.
Fair, though, took over the game, scoring 16 of her 28 points in the first half.
“Nothing could stop her today,” Melissa Jackson, Akron’s coach, said of Fair.
The Bulls have won 13 of their last 14 games, but began Friday on the NCAA Tournament bubble, at No. 68 in the women’s NET rankings. UB is 1-4 this season against teams in the top 68 in the NET, including a loss to Toledo, the highest-ranked MAC team at No. 63.
Two days after Legette-Jack advocated for two MAC teams to make the field, Jackson did the same.
“Buffalo’s good,” Jackson said. “Whether they win tomorrow or not, they deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament, along with Toledo. This league is fantastic. The teams we have to play every single night, we deserve two teams in. Whatever happens tomorrow, if Buffalo doesn’t win, they deserve to be in the NCAA Tournament.”
However, ESPN women’s college basketball bracketologist Charlie Creme said Friday that if the Bulls are to make the 68-team women’s tournament, they’ll have to win the MAC championship.
“Their at-large resume is decent enough, but not enough to kind of get into level of next four out/under consideration,” Creme said, before UB tipped off against Akron. “They’re right on the cusp. If they did win, you’d be looking at a high 13 (seed). I like them, I think they’re fun to watch, the pace which they play, and they can score, but there’s not quite enough there with them and with the MAC, which is not as strong , and that hurts anyone (from the MAC) trying to get in as an at-large.”
A win Saturday against the Cardinals, though, will give the Bulls have the chance to erase any doubt, and avoid any nail-biting moments about their tournament fate.
MAC Hall of Fame to induct UB’s Nan Harvey
The MAC announced Friday that Nan Harvey, a former UB athlete, coach and administrator, will be inducted into the MAC Hall of Fame.
Harvey is one of 12 former MAC athletes, administrators or coaches who will be inducted into the conference’s hall of fame. Harvey was a 1978 UB graduate who was a softball and basketball standout for the Bulls. She was a senior women’s administrator from 1996-2003 at UB.