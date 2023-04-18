Only a few days after the University at Buffalo women's basketball program granted releases to five incoming recruits, the program is already restocking its upcoming recruiting class.

UB women's basketball loses five incoming freshmen for 2023-24 season More than five months after UB announced seven players in head coach Becky Burke's first full recruiting class, at least five of those players have decided they will no longer join the Bulls as freshmen for the 2023-24 season.

UB’s athletic department announced Tuesday that three players will join the women’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season: Alex Davis and Kirsten Lewis-Williams, guards who will join the Bulls as freshmen, and Sitota Gines, a guard who will join the Bulls as a transfer from St. John’s.

Davis, a 6-foot guard from Woodbury, N.J., scored 2,145 career points and had a double-double in 79 of the 86 high school games she played in.

Lewis-Williams, a a 5-foot-10 guard from Mooresville, N.C., averaged 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.1 steals in four seasons, including 20.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.1 steals per game as a senior this year.

Gines, a 5-foot-10 guard from Zaragoza, Spain, played in 30 games in two seasons for the Red Storm, and averaged 0.7 points and 0.8 rebounds in 21 games in 2022-23.

Davis, Lewis-Williams and Gines are part of a nine-player recruiting class that includes incoming freshmen Ella Take, a guard from Kingston, Ontario, and Paula Lopez, a guard from Spain. Four additional players will join the Bulls as transfers: Chanteese Craig, a transfer from Wabash Valley College in Illinois; Ida Jonsson Ojala, a forward from Sweden; Rana Elhusseini, a guard from Edinboro; and Katie Burton, a guard/forward from St. John’s.

The spring signing period for college basketball began April 12 and runs through May 17.

Through a UB athletic department spokesperson, coach Becky Burke Burke again declined to comment Tuesday on the departures of the five incoming recruits – Timberlynn Yeast, Ella Weaver, Madison Heiss, JaKayla Thompson and Paige Kohler, who were granted releases from their National Letters of Intent, signed in November.