CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo’s first-round opponent in the Mid-American Conference Tournament had more athleticism, more depth, more size inside, and the conference’s player of the year.

That did nothing to deter the Bulls.

UB, the eighth seed in the eight-team MAC Tournament, had the No. 1 seed Rockets on the brink of elimination, and led by three points in the fourth quarter. But after Re’Shawna Stone’s jumper banked out at the buzzer and forced overtime, the Rockets and Bulls traded the lead five times in overtime before Jayda Jansen’s free throws with 14.5 seconds left in overtime helped the Rockets to a 75-74 win against the Bulls.

The Rockets remain in contention for the MAC Tournament championship and for the conference’s automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament, and extend their winning streak to 14 games.

How it happened: UB emphasized rebounding early, outpacing the Rockets 7-5 in the first 5-plus minutes, and creating chances off transition, including Emerita Mashaire’s 3-pointer that gave the Bulls an early 7-5 lead, four minutes into the game. Then, the Bulls used 7-2 run inside the 4-minute mark that helped the Bulls take an 18-13 lead, after Zakiyah Winfield’s layup with 1:29 left in the first quarter.

UB and UT traded runs in the second quarter, but down 37-31 with 2:21 left, after Nan Garcia’s basket, UB used an 11-0 run to take a 42-37 lead inside the final 2½ minutes, but Garcia's buzzer-beater cut UB's lead to two at 42-40 at the half.

Toledo went through a scoreless stretch of more than three minutes in the first 5½ minutes of the third quarter, but stayed within at least two points of the Bulls, until Winfield’s shot with 2:21 left opened UB’s lead to 54-51. UB took a 54-51 lead into the fourth, after Mashaire’s free throws with 37.7 seconds left in the third.

Garcia’s layup cut UB’s lead to 56-55 about 90 seconds into the fourth, and Sammi Mikonowicz’s 3-pointer gave the Rockets a 58-56 lead with 7:25 left. Winfield’s layup tied the game at 58-58 less than two minutes later, and Quinesha Lockett’s free throw gave the Rockets a 59-58 lead after she was fouled by Jazmine Young. But with 4:47 left, Mashaire was called for a charge – an offensive opportunity the Bulls likely needed, with the two teams combined 2 for 9 shooting in the fourth quarter to that point.

Winfield’s bseline jumper with 2:30 left tied the game at 62-62, and after Jazmine Young’s free throws gave the Bulls a 64-62 lead with 1:49 left, Lockett’s three-point play with one minute left, after she was fouled by Latrice Perkins, gave the Rockets a 65-64 lead.

But Re’Shawna Stone’s layup on the ensuing possession gave the lead back to UB at 66-65 with 50 seconds left – the fifth lead change in a span of 2:30 – and the Bulls gained possession of the ball with 39.5 seconds left after officials reviewed an out-of-bounds play.

With 13.5 seconds left, Lockett’s 3-pointer tied the game at 68-68, and Stone’s jumper just before the buzzer banked out, sending the game to overtime. The Rockets and Bulls traded the lead five times in overtime before Jayda Jansen’s free throws with 14.5 seconds left in overtime gave Toledo a 75-74 lead, and after Stone's layup attempt with 0.5 seconds left is blocked by Quinesha Lockett, and Winfield couldn't complete their final shot as the buzzer sounds.

Standouts

Zakiyah Winfield, UB: 22 points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals.

Quinesha Lockett, UT: 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds

What’s next: UB is eliminated from the MAC Tournament. Toledo will face either No. 4 Kent State vs. No. 5 Northern Illinois in a MAC semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.