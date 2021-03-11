UB women's basketball prepares to face top-seeded Bowling Green in MAC Tournament

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team had to hold off a late push to edge Kent State, 73-66 in a MAC quarterfinal on Wednesday. Now, the Bulls prepare to face the No. 1 team in the Mid-American Conference tournament when they tip off in a tournament semifinal against Bowling Green.
“Everybody knows how good they are,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said of the Falcons. “Everybody knows about all the accolades they received through the voting of the media and my colleagues, how incredibly gifted their team is. We’re going to think about Buffalo.
"I’m not certain a lot of people have thought about Buffalo, so we’re going to put all of our energy into the success we had (Wednesday), and then we’re going to focus on Bowling Green.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The winner will advance to the MAC championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will face either No. 2 Central Michigan or No. 3 Ohio. The MAC tournament champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA women’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 21 in Texas.
This is the second time in a week that the fourth-seeed Bulls (15-8) are scheduled to face Bowling Green (19-5). UB forward Keowa Walters scored a career-high 18 points in the Bulls’ 69-68 overtime win Saturday in UB’s regular-season finale at the Stroh Center in northwest Ohio.
Dyaisha Fair led UB with 30 points and six steals in the win against the Golden Flashes on Wednesday, and is the nation’s sixth-leading scorer, averaging 24.1 points per game.
Freshman guard Lexi Fleming leads the Falcons in scoring (16.5 points per game), but was injured Wednesday in a 63-47 win against No. 8 Eastern Michigan. Guard Elissa Brett leads in rebounds (6.6 per game) and had 13 points and 10 rebounds against Eastern Michigan.
“We’ve had so many different people step up different nights, and we haven’t relied on one player to carry the load,” Bowling Green coach Robyn Fralick said. “We’ll see what happens moving forward, but the strength of our team all year has been the team, and we will continue to rely on that.”
The semifinal also matches up two of the MAC’s best defenses. The Falcons are second in team defense (62.71 points per game), ahead of the Bulls, who have allowed an average of 68.7 points per game. The Falcons held Eastern Michigan to 16 points in the second half, on 7 of 28 shooting.