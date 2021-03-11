UB women's basketball prepares to face top-seeded Bowling Green in MAC Tournament

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team had to hold off a late push to edge Kent State, 73-66 in a MAC quarterfinal on Wednesday. Now, the Bulls prepare to face the No. 1 team in the Mid-American Conference tournament when they tip off in a tournament semifinal against Bowling Green.

“Everybody knows how good they are,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said of the Falcons. “Everybody knows about all the accolades they received through the voting of the media and my colleagues, how incredibly gifted their team is. We’re going to think about Buffalo.

"I’m not certain a lot of people have thought about Buffalo, so we’re going to put all of our energy into the success we had (Wednesday), and then we’re going to focus on Bowling Green.”

Tipoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The winner will advance to the MAC championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday, and will face either No. 2 Central Michigan or No. 3 Ohio. The MAC tournament champion earns an automatic bid to the NCAA women’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 21 in Texas.