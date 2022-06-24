UB women's basketball player Dominique Camp enters transfer portal

Dominique Camp, a guard who spent one season with the University at Buffalo women's basketball team, announced Friday in a social media post that she has entered the transfer portal.

Camp averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34 games in 2021-22. She joined the Bulls after a season at Troy and a season at Sinclair Community College in Ohio.

UB has two players from last season's team on its current roster: Jazmine Young, a guard, and Ramatoulaye Keita, a forward.

Camp is one of at least eight players from UB's 2021-22 roster to enter the transfer portal since late March, after former Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack became the women's basketball coach at Syracuse.

