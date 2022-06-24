 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB women's basketball player Dominique Camp enters transfer portal

  Updated
  • 0
Buffalo Bulls beat Eastern Michigan Eagles 93-68

Buffalo Bulls guard Dominique Camp (11) scores two points over Eastern Michigan Eagles forward Ce'Nara Skanes (21) in the second half at Alumni Arena in Amherst on Wednesday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Dominique Camp, a guard who spent one season with the University at Buffalo women's basketball team, announced Friday in a social media post that she has entered the transfer portal. 

Camp averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 34 games in 2021-22. She joined the Bulls after a season at Troy and a season at Sinclair Community College in Ohio. 

UB has two players from last season's team on its current roster: Jazmine Young, a guard, and Ramatoulaye Keita, a forward.

Camp is one of at least eight players from UB's 2021-22 roster to enter the transfer portal since late March, after former Bulls coach Felisha Legette-Jack became the women's basketball coach at Syracuse. 

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

