UB women's basketball picked to win MAC Tournament championship

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference regular-season standings. The Bulls, though, are the conference coaches’ pick to win the MAC Tournament championship.
The MAC released the 12-team coaches poll Thursday morning. Ohio is picked to win the conference's regular-season championship ahead of Bowling Green and UB, but the Bulls received five votes to win the MAC Tournament championship, ahead of Ohio (3 votes), Bowling Green (2), Ball State (1) and Eastern Michigan (1).
UB opens the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Canisius at Alumni Arena. UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows there’s a lot to be accomplished for her team between now and the start of the eight-team MAC Tournament on March 9 in Cleveland.
“What we’re going to do is keep our head down and tend to the sheep, and really do the work in the dark, and hopefully the work ethic and the discipline in our practices is going to be demonstrated out in the lights, and when other people come and see us, and when we play against other teams,” Legette-Jack said Thursday.
“I just really value that the coaches in our conference, and I think they get it, when it comes to being honest and locked into women’s basketball, and I hope we go out there and prove them right by going out there and playing the best we can."
The Bulls last won the MAC Tournament championship in 2019, and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament that year.
Dyaisha Fair, a 5-foot-5 junior guard for the Bulls, is a first-team preseason All-MAC selection. Fair averaged 24.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.9 steals per game in 24 games in the 2020-21 season. She was a first-team All-MAC selection and an all-MAC defensive team selection last season.
Fair is joined on the first team by Central Michigan guard Molly Davis, Eastern Michigan guard Areanna Combs, Ohio guard CeCe Hooks and Ohio forward Erica Johnson.
The Bulls were 15-9 and 11-6 in the MAC in 2020-21, and lost to Bowling Green in a MAC Tournament semifinal in March.
2021-22 MAC women's basketball preseason coaches poll (first place votes)
1. Ohio (4), 132 points
2. Bowling Green (3), 124
3. Buffalo (3), 123
4. Kent State, 102
5. Eastern Michigan (1), 83
6. Central Michigan, 80
7. Northern Illinois, 79
8. Toledo, 67
9. Ball State (1), 65