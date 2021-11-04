UB women's basketball picked to win MAC Tournament championship

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the Mid-American Conference regular-season standings. The Bulls, though, are the conference coaches’ pick to win the MAC Tournament championship.

The MAC released the 12-team coaches poll Thursday morning. Ohio is picked to win the conference's regular-season championship ahead of Bowling Green and UB, but the Bulls received five votes to win the MAC Tournament championship, ahead of Ohio (3 votes), Bowling Green (2), Ball State (1) and Eastern Michigan (1).

UB opens the regular season at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Canisius at Alumni Arena. UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack knows there’s a lot to be accomplished for her team between now and the start of the eight-team MAC Tournament on March 9 in Cleveland.

“What we’re going to do is keep our head down and tend to the sheep, and really do the work in the dark, and hopefully the work ethic and the discipline in our practices is going to be demonstrated out in the lights, and when other people come and see us, and when we play against other teams,” Legette-Jack said Thursday.