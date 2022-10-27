UB women's basketball picked to finish 10th in MAC preseason poll

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team has been picked to finish well into the lower half of the 12-team Mid-American Conference this season.

The Bulls are projected to finish 10th in the MAC, and Toledo was picked to win the MAC in the preseason poll released Thursday.

The top eight teams in the 12-team MAC qualify for the MAC Tournament, which is March 8-11, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Bulls also did not have any players picked to the preseason All-MAC first or second teams.

While the Bulls won the MAC Tournament championship in March and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament, then-head coach Felisha Legette-Jack accepted the same job at Syracuse, which triggered a wave of transfers from UB, including Dyaisha Fair’s transfer to Syracuse. Fair, a guard, was the fourth-leading scorer in the country in 2021-22, averaging 23.4 points per game. UB also lost its top five scorers from last season to transfers or to graduation.

UB named Becky Burke as its coach in April, and one of Burke’s primary tasks was to create a new roster. Among the players who transferred into UB were guards Re’Shawna Stone and Zakiyah Winfield, who helped Glenville (W.Va.) State win the Division II national championship, and Chellia Watson, a guard who played for Burke at USC Upstate and averaged 15.6 points per game last season.

Jazmine Young, a senior guard, is UB's only returning player from last season.

UB hosts Division II Daemen in an exhibition game at noon Sunday at Alumni Arena, then opens the regular season at 5 p.m. Nov. 7 at Canisius. The Bulls open their MAC schedule Jan. 4 at Kent State.

2022-23 MAC women’s basketball preseason coaches poll

1. Toledo, 143 points (11 first-place votes)

2. Ball State, 130 (1)

3. Bowling Green, 109

4. Kent State, 103

5. Northern Illinois, 99

6. Western Michigan, 91

7. Ohio, 61

8. Akron, 50

9. Eastern Michigan, 46

10. Buffalo, 40

11. Miami (Ohio), 35

12. Central Michigan, 29