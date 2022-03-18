UB women's basketball makes the most of the house Tennessee’s Pat Summitt built

+3 UB’s Maceo Jack has front-row seat to mom Felisha Legette-Jack’s coaching success Transferring from George Washington to UB – where his mother is head coach of the women's team – gave Maceo Jack a first-hand appreciation of his mother's coaching.

It is one of the more renowned arenas in women’s basketball, and the building where Summitt crafted the Lady Vols into an athletic and cultural institution. The Lady Vols have made all 40 NCAA Tournaments, and are one of the nation’s touchstone programs. Tennessee won eight national championships with Summitt as its coach from 1974-2012. Summitt died in 2016, at 64 years old, four years after she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

"She paved the way for women's basketball," Legette-Jack said. "And we also talk about Vivian Stringer (at Rutgers), how she paved the way for women's basketball, and also Coach (Marian) Washington from Kansas, and what Dawn Staley is doing right now (at South Carolina).

"What's neat is as this place grew, other places can grow as well, and just gives us a formula to start beginning somewhere else. And why not Buffalo? Why not now?"

Third-year Tennessee coach Kellie (Jolly) Harper played at Tennessee from 1995-99, and understands the mantle she and her program carry for the sport.

“I have a lot of love and passion for this program,” Harper said. “I've always wanted this program to succeed and always pulled for the Lady Vols, regardless of where I was.

