UB women's basketball makes the most of the house Tennessee’s Pat Summitt built

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The first time Felisha Legette-Jack met Pat Summitt, the legendary Tennessee women’s basketball coach was recruiting Legette-Jack’s older sister, Annette, to play basketball for the Lady Vols.
That never happened. Legette-Jack’s sister became pregnant at 15, she said, and had to turn down a scholarship.
The University at Buffalo women’s basketball program has made the NCAA Tournament for the fourth time in the last 10 years, and they’ll face one of women’s basketball’s blue bloods in Tennessee, inside of one of the sport's venerable arenas.
Years later, inside a fast-food restaurant in Washington, D.C., Legette-Jack sat down to eat a quick meal. A woman with short hair, icy blue eyes and a southern drawl sat down across a table from her.
“Who sits right in front of me? This icon of a human being, it’s Pat Head Summitt!” Legette-Jack said Friday, using Summitt’s maiden name. “I’m like, ‘Oh, God, what do I say?’ I mentioned nothing about my sister. It was all about me and coaching. I was so selfish for that moment, and I don’t even regret it. She was so giving of her time. That’s what makes her so great. She would give you her whole playbook, but she would beat you, because there is something that she brings and something that no one else can bring.”
As coach of the University at Buffalo women’s basketball program, Legette-Jack is now in the proverbial house that Summitt built as Tennessee’s coach. The Bulls (25-8) open the NCAA Tournament as the 13th seed in the Wichita Region, and will face fourth seed Tennessee (23-8) in a first-round game at 3 p.m. Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Transferring from George Washington to UB – where his mother is head coach of the women's team – gave Maceo Jack a first-hand appreciation of his mother's coaching.
It is one of the more renowned arenas in women’s basketball, and the building where Summitt crafted the Lady Vols into an athletic and cultural institution. The Lady Vols have made all 40 NCAA Tournaments, and are one of the nation’s touchstone programs. Tennessee won eight national championships with Summitt as its coach from 1974-2012. Summitt died in 2016, at 64 years old, four years after she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.
"She paved the way for women's basketball," Legette-Jack said. "And we also talk about Vivian Stringer (at Rutgers), how she paved the way for women's basketball, and also Coach (Marian) Washington from Kansas, and what Dawn Staley is doing right now (at South Carolina).
"What's neat is as this place grew, other places can grow as well, and just gives us a formula to start beginning somewhere else. And why not Buffalo? Why not now?"
Third-year Tennessee coach Kellie (Jolly) Harper played at Tennessee from 1995-99, and understands the mantle she and her program carry for the sport.
“I have a lot of love and passion for this program,” Harper said. “I've always wanted this program to succeed and always pulled for the Lady Vols, regardless of where I was.
“Obviously, I think there is a big responsibility that I have and that our program has to a lot of different things. To Pat's legacy for sure, to this community, our conference and women's basketball, because I think when Tennessee is good, I think women's basketball is better.”
The Bulls are also carrying the mantle for their own program and for mid-major programs.
"To be here on this court and, obviously, the history surrounded by Tennessee, we do want to put on for not only Buffalo, but for mid-majors and just show that we do deserve to be in this tournament and recognized,” UB forward Summer Hemphill said.
But the Bulls don’t want to get too overwhelmed in their first visit to Knoxville.
They quickly acclimated to the orange-and-white court and the black seats in the inner bowl of the building as they went through a 90-minute shootaround Friday afternoon at Thompson-Boling.
The Bulls value the importance of Summitt and of Tennessee basketball in their sport. However, the Bulls are reserving their awe of the Lady Vols, for now.
“We just look at it as another game, no matter where we are,” UB guard Dyaisha Fair said. “Although she was a wonderful coach and had a wonderful career, we just look at it as another game.”
Fair’s comment meant no disrespect to Summitt or her legacy. Fair, the nation's fourth-leading scorer, is typically stoic, and it’s more a reflection of UB’s approach to its fourth tournament appearance in program history. The Bulls are purposefully staying grounded.
“Tennessee is Tennessee,” Legette-Jack said. “And our goal is to just not look at Tennessee but to really focus on Buffalo and do Buffalo, because it can get overwhelming for young kids, young players, if you think about all the history behind here and the greatness that happened before here, for the years of NCAA berths. And so we say, let's just do Buffalo."
Legette-Jack, though, doesn’t forget about her personal tie to the Lady Vols. Years after that lunch in Washington, Legette-Jack again crossed paths with Summitt at a Women’s Final Four, an event that doesn’t just bring together four teams playing for the national championship. It is an annual gathering of the nation’s coaches.
She saw Summitt and the Lady Vols approach her as she walked down the street. Legette-Jack said a casual hello and intended to continue, but heard Summitt’s familiar drawl say her name.
“How you doin’, Felisha?” Summitt called to her.
“It was a beautiful, Southern accent,” Legette-Jack said. “She walked by and I said, ‘Thank you for saying hi.’ I had a tear in my eye. This is the most incredible lady. I don’t get starstruck. I met President Obama. I’ve met a lot of people in my life. But Pat Head Summitt was someone I said was going to be etched in my brain, for the rest of my life.