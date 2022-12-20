 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB women's basketball loses Kiara Johnson to season-ending leg injury

  • Updated
The University at Buffalo women’s basketball program will be without its top forward for the rest of the 2022-23 season.

Kiara Johnson, a graduate transfer and a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, sustained an injury to her lower left leg during practice last week, and will undergo season-ending surgery, UB's athletic department confirmed to The News on Tuesday. UB did not disclose the nature of the injury.

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward, has averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 assists in six of UB’s first seven games, and scored a season-high 17 points and had a season-high nine rebounds in UB’s 91-59 win Dec. 10 against LIU. Johnson joined the Bulls after playing for two seasons at Eastern Michigan and one season at Towson.

With Johnson out for the season, UB will turn to 6-foot-3 forward Kayla Salmons and 6-foot-2 forward Hattie Ogden inside. Salmons, a sophomore who transferred from Idaho State, has started five of UB’s first seven games and averages 4.6 points and 3.0 rebounds per game. She also has blocked seven shots. Ogden, a freshman forward/guard, has come off the bench to average 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in seven games.

UB (3-4) hosts Bucknell at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Alumni Arena, then closes its nonconference schedule at 4 p.m. Dec. 28 against St. Bonaventure at the Reilly Center in Allegany. The Bulls open their Mid-American Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Kent State.

