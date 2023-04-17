The University at Buffalo women’s basketball program has suddenly been hit with a rash of decommitments.

More than five months after UB announced seven players in head coach Becky Burke's first full recruiting class, at least five of those players have decided they will no longer join the Bulls as freshmen for the 2023-24 season.

Paige Kohler and Madison Heiss announced Monday on their social media feeds that they have decommitted from UB, and they have been released from their National Letters of Intent. Two more players, Timberlynn Yeast and Ella Weaver, have also decommitted from the Bulls, according to social media posts from Scott Johnson, a club basketball coach with the West Virginia-based WV Thunder. Yeast and Weaver play club basketball for the WV Thunder's 17-under AAU team, according to the program's website.

A UB athletic department spokesperson confirmed Monday to The Buffalo News that those four players have been released from their National Letters of Intent, a request that was granted Friday. JaKayla Thompson, who also signed with UB in November, told the News she has also been released from her National Letter of Intent and that she is exploring new options.

Reached by direct message, Kohler declined to comment to The News about her decommitment and NLI release.

“I just want to move forward with my recruitment,” Kohler said.

Kohler’s mother said in a post on Twitter that Paige Kohler requested her release March 22, and wrote, "Well before any other commitments were made. Maybe that’s the reason they found new recruits."

When contacted by The News to verify the release date, Holly Kohler responded, “It was requested well before that, but that’s all I will say.”

Weaver and Yeast did not immediately respond for comment, and Heiss could not be reached for comment. Johnson, the club basketball coach in West Virginia, also has not responded to the News for comment.

Through an athletic department spokesperson, Burke declined to comment on the releases, which also come after the departure of Wyatt Foust, who was UB’s recruiting coordinator and an assistant coach this season. Foust left UB to take a job at another school, but it is not clear where Foust’s next job will be.

Foust is the third women’s basketball assistant to leave the program after Burke’s first season. Candyce Wheeler is now the head coach at Butler High School in Louisville, Ky., an appointment that was announced last week, and Asia Dozier is also no longer with the program.

Wheeler and Dozier were on one-year contracts that ran through April 13 and April 18, respectively; the News obtained their contract through a Freedom of Information Law request.

UB's athletic department announced Nov. 10 on its website that Kohler, Yeast, Thompson, Heiss and Weaver signed with the Bulls to join their incoming freshman class this fall; a cached version of that announcement is still available online. The original announcement has been updated to show that only two players have signed to join the Bulls for the 2023-24 season: Paula Lopez, a guard from Spain and Ella Take, a wing from Kingston, Ont.

In addition to five incoming recruits who have decommitted and have received releases, two players from this year’s roster are in the transfer portal: Emerita Mashaire and Caelan Ellis.

UB also announced last week that it has added four players as transfers to its incoming 2023-24 roster: Ida Jonsson Ojala, a forward from Sweden; Rana Elhusseini, a guard from Edinboro; Chanteese Craig, a center from Wabash Valley College in Illinois; and Katie Burton, a guard/forward from St. John’s. Additionally, Kirsten Lewis-Williams, a guard from Mooresville, N.C., and Alexis Davis, a guard from Woodbury, N.J., announced this weekend they will join the Bulls as incoming freshmen this fall.