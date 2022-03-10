UB women's basketball keeps eye on NCAA Tournament berth as it prepares for Akron

Toledo, the No. 1 seed in the eight-team tournament, was the highest-ranked MAC team in the NET on Thursday, at No. 62. The Rockets are the only MAC team in ESPN’s Thursday women’s tournament bracketology, as a 13 seed.

The UB-Akron winner advances to the MAC championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

A win would help the Bulls get into the tournament picture. But the Bulls can secure an NCAA Tournament bid and erase any doubt that comes with being on the bubble by winning the MAC Tournament championship. Or do it the harder way, by making it to the MAC championship game and hoping for some help.

UB guard Georgia Woolley continues Australia-to-Buffalo pipeline The 6-foot guard has emerged as one of the top freshmen in the Mid-American Conference, averaging 14 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, and she has scored in double figures in 21 of UB’s 26 games this season.

First, though, the Bulls have to focus on their semifinal against No. 3 Akron (17-10), which has won four of its last five games.

The Bulls swept the season series against the Zips, and the semifinal matches two of the conference’s top players in Bulls guard Dyaisha Fair and Akron forward Jordyn Dawson, the MAC Player of the Year.

“I tried to show (Fair) my ballot, so that she wouldn’t take it out on me when she didn’t get it,” Western Michigan coach Shane Clipfell said Wednesday, tongue-in-cheek.

“She’s a heck of a player. Not that Jordyn Dawson isn’t, but I just thought that she does so much to support her team, as does Jordyn Dawson. She (Fair) got my vote for player of the year because she’s just so dynamic and makes players around her better. She can score in one-on-one situations, when you put your best defender on her, and she can create her own shots.”

