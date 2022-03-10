 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UB women's basketball keeps eye on NCAA Tournament berth as it prepares for Akron
0 comments

UB women's basketball keeps eye on NCAA Tournament berth as it prepares for Akron

Support this work for $1 a month
Motivational talk

UB head coach Felisha Legette-Jack calls out a play to her team.

 John Hickey / Buffalo News

CLEVELAND – After her team won its first game of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Wednesday, Felisha Legette-Jack made good use of the dais.

She stood up not just for the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team, but for the MAC's place in the NCAA women's tournament.

The second-seeded Bulls (23-8) continue their pursuit of the MAC Tournament championship and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament when they face No. 3 Akron in a semifinal game scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Following a 63-49 win against Western Michigan in a quarterfinal game, the 10th-year Bulls coach lobbied for the MAC to be a two-bid league when the NCAA Tournament committee selects the 68-team field on Sunday.

“It’s time this nation takes notice of this conference and our coaches, who have been in the league 10 or 12 years,” Legette-Jack said. “When is the respect going to come? Our players are doing the right thing to understand what we’re trying to do. Our coaches are getting the right kids and playing and competing and beating the nation.

“It’s just time for the NCAA to say, ‘You know what, it’s just right for them to have two teams.’ ”

Legette-Jack has good reason to stump for her team and for the MAC. As of Thursday morning, the Bulls are squarely on the bubble, at No. 68 in the NET rankings, a tool the tournament committee uses to determine the field, which will be announced Sunday. The NCAA women’s tournament begins Wednesday with the First Four.

Toledo, the No. 1 seed in the eight-team tournament, was the highest-ranked MAC team in the NET on Thursday, at No. 62. The Rockets are the only MAC team in ESPN’s Thursday women’s tournament bracketology, as a 13 seed.

The UB-Akron winner advances to the MAC championship at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, and will earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

A win would help the Bulls get into the tournament picture. But the Bulls can secure an NCAA Tournament bid and erase any doubt that comes with being on the bubble by winning the MAC Tournament championship. Or do it the harder way, by making it to the MAC championship game and hoping for some help.

First, though, the Bulls have to focus on their semifinal against No. 3 Akron (17-10), which has won four of its last five games.

The Bulls swept the season series against the Zips, and the semifinal matches two of the conference’s top players in Bulls guard Dyaisha Fair and Akron forward Jordyn Dawson, the MAC Player of the Year.

“I tried to show (Fair) my ballot, so that she wouldn’t take it out on me when she didn’t get it,” Western Michigan coach Shane Clipfell said Wednesday, tongue-in-cheek.

“She’s a heck of a player. Not that Jordyn Dawson isn’t, but I just thought that she does so much to support her team, as does Jordyn Dawson. She (Fair) got my vote for player of the year because she’s just so dynamic and makes players around her better. She can score in one-on-one situations, when you put your best defender on her, and she can create her own shots.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Novak Djokovic withdraws from U.S. events due to COVID-19 travel restrictions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Canisius women pull off stunning upset in MAAC Tournament
College Sports

Canisius women pull off stunning upset in MAAC Tournament

  • Updated

Erika Joseph’s three-point play with 48 seconds left gave Canisius a six-point lead and the Golden Griffins went on to upset No. 6 seed Mpnmouth 71-65 on Tuesday in the first round of the Metro Athletic Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

UB men ready to open MAC Tournament against Akron
College Sports

UB men ready to open MAC Tournament against Akron

  • Updated

The Bulls are also in search of a revival as they enter the MAC Tournament. Last week, top-seeded Toledo ended UB’s nine-game winning streak, handing the Bulls a 92-76 loss at Alumni Arena. Three nights later, the Bulls lost at Kent State, 70-65, in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News