UB women's basketball holds off Niagara's rally attempt for 63-58 win

One team had to win, and the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team won in a game that went from a battle of attrition to a sharpshooting matchup.

Zakiyah Winfield registered her fourth double-double of the season to help UB to a 63-58 win against Niagara on Wednesday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. Winfield scored 17 points and had 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who clogged up the lane and limited the Purple Eagles to 20-of-66 shooting. At one point in the third quarter, the Purple Eagles were 8 for 36 from the floor and went without a field goal for more than 12 minutes.

How it happened: Niagara (1-7) took a 7-0 run on points off turnovers in the first 1:34, but the Bulls (2-4) answered with a 6-0 run, which forced the Purple Eagles to call a timeout midway through the first quarter. However, the Bulls found an early rhythm in their passing game and utilized seven assists in the first 8:38 before Jazmine Young’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer opened UB’s lead to 21-14 going into the second.

UB opened its lead to as many as nine points in the second, at 28-19 on Re’Shawna Stone’s 3-pointer four minutes into the quarter, and maintained at least a nine-point lead, en route to a 30-21 halftime lead. The Bulls held the Purple Eagles without a successful shot in the final 4:24 of the half – Niagara went 0-for-6 from the floor in that stretch, including Angel Parker's 3-point attempt just before the buzzer, which got lodged between the backboard and the hoop.

Niagara had made only eight of its 30 shots by the time UB opened its lead to 35-22 a little more than 2 1/2 minutes into the third, and went more than 12 minutes without a successful shot from the floor, until Aaliyah Parker made a layup off a steal with two minutes left in the third. By then, the Bulls opened their lead to 44-30. Jade Rutledge’s long jumper with less than 10 seconds left in the quarter, though, cut UB’s lead to 46-35.

The Purple Eagles whittled UB’s lead to nine twice in the first three minutes of the fourth, then to seven on Angel Parker’s layup with 6:50 left. Aaliyah Parker, though, fouled out 22 seconds later, but the Purple Eagles cut UB’s lead to five four times in the final 5:12, including Angel Parker’s open layup with 1:05 left to make it 59-54.

Then, Parker cut it to 59-56 on another steal off a layup with 43 seconds left, but after Stone’s free throw with 21.6 seconds left, Kayla Salmons’ free throw with three seconds left wrapped up the win.

Top players

UB: Jazmine Young: Young scored 17 points.

Niagara: Angel Parker. Parker played only 18 minutes but scored a team-high 20 points.

What it means: UB snapped a three-game losing streak and spoiled a day in which Niagara’s athletic department announced it had extended the contract of women's hoops head coach Jada Pierce through the 2025-26 season. Niagara has lost seven games in a row, and hasn’t won since its season opener, a 64-55 win Nov. 7 at Loyola (Md.).

What’s next: UB hosts LIU at 2 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Arena. Niagara has a 10-day layoff until it opens its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 against Marist at the Gallagher Center.