UB women's basketball holds off late run by Ohio for a 79-65 win

ubwritethru0223 – 25” by 1040
The work certainly isn’t done for the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team.
The Bulls secured a berth in the MAC Tournament with a 79-65 win against Ohio on Wednesday at Alumni Arena, and have three regular-season games left to lock up one of the top four spots in the eight-team tournament, which begins March 9 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.
The Bulls, though, have the big goal of making the NCAA Tournament. Reaching that goal will be about pacing themselves into March, but against the Bobcats, the Bulls got a taste of playoff basketball.
UB (19-8, 13-4 MAC) led by as many as 23 points in the second half, but Ohio cut UB’s lead down to seven points with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
However, after Madi Mace’s layup cut UB’s lead to 67-60 with 3:03 left, Dyaisha Fair and Georgia Woolley responded by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers that opened UB’s lead back to 13.
“It shows how we’ve grown since the beginning of the season,” UB forward Summer Hemphill said of her team’s fourth quarter. “We’d unglue from each other and fold to the defense. It showed that our team has grown, and we’re ready for March to come, and we know that teams are going to go hard until the buzzer. We understand that. We’re together at the point where we’re going to go to the buzzer, as well.”
Woolley led the Bulls with 27 points, and Fair added 21; HerHoopStats.com announced Wednesday that Fair is one of 10 semifinalists for the Becky Hammon Mid-Major Player of the Year Award.
Hemphill, meanwhile, registered her 10th double-double of the season, scoring 19 points and grabbing a season-high 19 rebounds.
Hemphill holds UB’s single-game record of 23 rebounds, set against Ohio on Feb. 24, 2018, and has had at least 17 rebounds in five games against the Bobcats.
“We give the guards the green lights to shoot and know the bigs are going to be there for rebounds, so I just like to keep my word on that and just be there on the rebounds,” said Hemphill, whose team had 56 rebounds. “I want to be able to give the team second chances and allow them to know they can shoot, and whether it’s a miss or not, that we’ve got your rebounds.”
UB has three games left in the regular season: Saturday at Kent State, March 2 at Akron and March 5 against Bowling Green at Alumni Arena. The Bulls will likely be locked into the No. 2 seed in the MAC Tournament; Toledo (16-1) leads the MAC, ahead of UB (13-4), Akron (11-6) and Ball State (9-7).
Toledo defeated UB 75-66 in the only meeting between the two teams this season Jan. 22 in northwest Ohio. The Bulls have a win against Akron and split the season series with Ball State.
Against Ohio, the Bobcats opened 1 for 10 from the floor and went through a scoring drought of more than four minutes, while, the Bulls opened the game by shooting 50% (10 for 20), and took a 25-11 lead into the second quarter, after Adebola Adeyeye's layup just before the buzzer.
However, the Bulls went without a field goal for nearly four minutes, as the Bobcats utilized an 8-2 run to cut UB’s lead to 12, at 34-22 with three minutes left in the half. Fair’s 3-pointer, though, broke the scoreless span with 2:39 left in the half, and helped the Bulls take a 43-25 lead at halftime.
UB opened its lead to as many as 21 points midway through the third quarter, and while Ohio limited Fair’s scoring chances, the Bobcats had no answer for Hemphill, who had eight rebounds in the third quarter, including five defensive rebounds, as the Bulls took a 61-37 lead into the fourth.
“There’s no limit in me when I have the players and teammates around me,” Fair said. “I just used them more.”
The Bobcats, though, opened the fourth quarter with a 15-2 run, and cut UB’s lead to 63-54 on Yaya Felder’s layup with 4:17 left. Then, the Bobcats got within seven on Mace’s layup, before Fair and Woolley hit back-to-back threes.
“I loved that we had to face adversity, because that’s what it’s going to be like in March, adversity after adversity,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “One thing I noticed is that even though we were turning the ball over, we didn’t come unglued like we did when we played them (a 68-66 loss Jan. 24 at Ohio). Instead, it was ‘they’re doing this, so let’s try that,’ or ‘we’re doing this, but let’s try that.’ There’s nobody pointing the figure, and we knew we were going to find our run.”