UB women's basketball holds off late run by Ohio for a 79-65 win

Against Ohio, the Bobcats opened 1 for 10 from the floor and went through a scoring drought of more than four minutes, while, the Bulls opened the game by shooting 50% (10 for 20), and took a 25-11 lead into the second quarter, after Adebola Adeyeye's layup just before the buzzer.

However, the Bulls went without a field goal for nearly four minutes, as the Bobcats utilized an 8-2 run to cut UB’s lead to 12, at 34-22 with three minutes left in the half. Fair’s 3-pointer, though, broke the scoreless span with 2:39 left in the half, and helped the Bulls take a 43-25 lead at halftime.

UB opened its lead to as many as 21 points midway through the third quarter, and while Ohio limited Fair’s scoring chances, the Bobcats had no answer for Hemphill, who had eight rebounds in the third quarter, including five defensive rebounds, as the Bulls took a 61-37 lead into the fourth.

“There’s no limit in me when I have the players and teammates around me,” Fair said. “I just used them more.”

The Bobcats, though, opened the fourth quarter with a 15-2 run, and cut UB’s lead to 63-54 on Yaya Felder’s layup with 4:17 left. Then, the Bobcats got within seven on Mace’s layup, before Fair and Woolley hit back-to-back threes.

“I loved that we had to face adversity, because that’s what it’s going to be like in March, adversity after adversity,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “One thing I noticed is that even though we were turning the ball over, we didn’t come unglued like we did when we played them (a 68-66 loss Jan. 24 at Ohio). Instead, it was ‘they’re doing this, so let’s try that,’ or ‘we’re doing this, but let’s try that.’ There’s nobody pointing the figure, and we knew we were going to find our run.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.