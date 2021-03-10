UB women's basketball holds off Kent State to advance to MAC semifinals

CLEVELAND – As her team’s double-digit lead disappeared in the fourth quarter, University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack continued to trade glances with Bulls guard Dyaisha Fair.
Something about Fair’s expression kept putting Legette-Jack at ease, even as Kent State nearly erased UB’s 14-point advantage.
“Every time I looked at her, and she looked at me, I’m like, ‘We’re going to be okay,’ ” Legette-Jack said. “She took what the defense gave her. She took the shots when they backed away, and she attacked when she was supposed to, and she got her teammates involved, as well.”
Fair scored a game-high 30 points, and had six steals and four assists in the Bulls’ 73-66 win against the Golden Flashes in a MAC quarterfinal Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Fourth-seeded UB (15-8) will face No. 1 Bowling Green in a tournament semifinal at 10 a.m. Friday. Bowling Green defeated No. 8 Eastern Michigan, 63-47, on Wednesday. The MAC’s tournament champion will advance to the NCAA women’s tournament, which is scheduled to begin March 21 in Texas.
Fair’s stellar scoring wasn’t the only element that lifted the Bulls against a team that whittled UB’s lead to 69-66 in the final minute after Kent State guard Mariah Modkins hit back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of 22 seconds. The Bulls made four of their final eight free throws, and Jessika Schiffer blocked Nila Blackford’s jump shot with 17 seconds left.
“There were points where they said, ‘They’re not going to hit that shot,’ then, ‘Oh, crap, they hit that shot!” said Legette-Jack, whose team shot 4 for 13 in the fourth. “We took for granted that they weren’t going to do their job and what we did, we didn’t do our job.”
Cheyenne McEvans added 14 points and Summer Hemphill 11 for UB. Her team’s response to Kent’s attempt at a comeback impressed Fair.
“It shows composure and maturity,” Fair said. “We don’t try to get too high or too low, we try to stay composed, even when the opposing team is really hot. Seeing they were able to keep that composure and pull the game out, it was really great.”
Hannah Young led the No. 5 Golden Flashes (11-9) with 15 points, and was one of five Kent State players to score in double figures, along with Lindsay Thall (13), Modkins (12) Katie Shumate (12) and Blackford (12). Blackford also had a game-high 18 rebounds.
Fair made five of her final six shots in the first quarter to give the Bulls a 21-10 lead going into the second quarter, as the Bulls held the Flashes to 4 of 13 shooting, and Kent committed four turnovers in the first five minutes.
“We were trying to play solid position defense in the first half, but we were late to things and our rotations weren’t great,” Kent State coach Todd Starkey said. “We weren’t talking on defense and we didn’t have active hands. We were allowing them to kind of get where they want to be and score some easier baskets. Our live-ball turnovers were our undoing.”
UB opened its lead to 14 points in the second, but after a turnover by Fair gave the Flashes their last possession of the half, Adebola Adeyaye fouled Shumate with 0.3 seconds left, and Shumate’s three free throws cut UB’s lead to 36-27 at the half.
The Bulls took a 51-39 lead despite shooting 5 for 14 in the third quarter, and maintained a five-point lead in the first five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter, despite shooting only 1 for 7. Kent State opened the fourth 5 for 7 from the floor.
With less than four minutes left, and her team ahead 58-53, Schiffer’s 3-pointer opened the Bulls’ lead to eight, part of a 9-2 run for the Bulls. But the Flashes weren’t going away.
“Every time we had a defensive problem with remembering what our job was, (Kent) hit those shots, and the first three quarters, we never let up,” Legette-Jack said. “We were right there on the catch, and our assignments were intact and we knew the game plan. My three assistant coaches (Kristen Sharkey, Khyreed Carter and Blair Estarfaa), they put a great scout together for us to be ready for this particular game, and Kent did exactly what my staff said they were going to do.”