UB women's basketball holds off Kent State to advance to MAC semifinals

“There were points where they said, ‘They’re not going to hit that shot,’ then, ‘Oh, crap, they hit that shot!” said Legette-Jack, whose team shot 4 for 13 in the fourth. “We took for granted that they weren’t going to do their job and what we did, we didn’t do our job.”

Cheyenne McEvans added 14 points and Summer Hemphill 11 for UB. Her team’s response to Kent’s attempt at a comeback impressed Fair.

“It shows composure and maturity,” Fair said. “We don’t try to get too high or too low, we try to stay composed, even when the opposing team is really hot. Seeing they were able to keep that composure and pull the game out, it was really great.”

Hannah Young led the No. 5 Golden Flashes (11-9) with 15 points, and was one of five Kent State players to score in double figures, along with Lindsay Thall (13), Modkins (12) Katie Shumate (12) and Blackford (12). Blackford also had a game-high 18 rebounds.

Fair made five of her final six shots in the first quarter to give the Bulls a 21-10 lead going into the second quarter, as the Bulls held the Flashes to 4 of 13 shooting, and Kent committed four turnovers in the first five minutes.