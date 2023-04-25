The University at Buffalo women's basketball program has completed its coaching staff, in an offseason of transition.

Jacey Brooks will join Bulls head coach Becky Burke's staff as an associate head coach. The addition of Brooks, who was the head coach of the SUNY Cortland women's basketball program for five seasons, finalizes Burke's staff for her second season at UB. Brooks joins assistant coaches James Ewing and Erin Sinnott, and Allese Williams, the director of basketball operations. Brooks, Ewing and Sinnott replace Wyatt Foust, Candyce Wheeler and Asia Dozier, who departed the program.

Brooks is a 2006 Buffalo State graduate who scored 1,219 points and had 554 rebounds in four seasons for the Bengals, and is seventh in program history in scoring. She earned a bachelor's degree in health and wellness, and earned a master's degree in sport administration from Canisius College. She also was on the coaching staff at Canisius, St. Bonaventure and Bowling Green.

She led SUNY Cortland to a 24-5 record this season, and to the SUNYAC championship and to its second straight NCAA Division III tournament appearance. Trinity defeated Cortland 64-59 in a second-round tournament game.

Brooks was 79-32 in five years at Cortland (the Red Dragons did not play in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic), and led the program to three Division III tournmaent appearances. Brooks has also coached as an assistant with the women's programs at Bowling Green, at Canisius and at St. Bonaventure.