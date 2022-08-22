 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB women's basketball gets commitment from Timberlynn Yeast, 2,000-point scorer in Kentucky

  • Updated
University at Buffalo Women's Basketball

University at Buffalo women's basketball coach Becky Burke during practice at Alumni Arena.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The University at Buffalo women's basketball program received a verbal commitment Monday morning from one of Kentucky's top guards.

Timberlynn Yeast announced her commitment to the incoming 2023 recruiting class on social media. Yeast, a 5-foot-10 guard from Mercer County (Ky.) High School, averaged 20.9 points, 8.4 rebounds, five assists and 2.8 steals in 2021-22. She enters her senior year with 2,105 points, 996 rebounds, 408 assists and 337 steals.

Yeast was a second-team all-state pick by the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader, and was 14th in the state in scoring average this past season. 

Yeast is the fourth player to commit to UB's 2023 recruiting class, joining Paige Kohler, a guard from Ohio; Paula Lopez, a guard from Spain, and Madison Heiss, a guard from Texas. 

The early national letter of intent signing period for basketball is Nov. 9-16.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

