UB women's basketball games postponed due to Covid-19 protocols

The University at Buffalo women's basketball team will be sidelined for at least the next five days.

The UB athletic department and the Mid-American Conference announced Friday morning that the Bulls will not play their next two games due to Covid-19 issues.

UB's game Saturday against Kent State at Alumni Arena has been postponed, and its game Wednesday at Ohio also has been postponed, as the Bulls are now in Covid protocols. The two games will be rescheduled, with future times, dates and television assignments to be announced.

Covid issues have sidelined the Bulls for the first time in the last two seasons, and the UB women are one of at least 290 men's and women's programs in Division I that have been impacted by Covid-19 issues this season, according to a Buffalo News database that is tracking the impact of the virus in college basketball.

UB (9-4, 3-0 MAC) is now scheduled to resume its season at 2 p.m. Jan. 15 against Western Michigan at Alumni Arena.

Bona-Saint Louis men postponed