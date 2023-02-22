Another winter storm has temporarily sidelined the University at Buffalo women's basketball team.

UB's game at Eastern Michigan, scheduled for noon Wednesday, has been postponed to noon Thursday in Ypsilanti, Mich., due to inclement weather in southeastern Michigan. The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

In a statement, Eastern Michigan's athletic department said the change in the game day was agreed upon out of an abundance of caution, after Eastern Michigan closed its campus for the day.

It's the first of the final four regular-season games for UB (9-14, 4-10 Mid-American Conference), which looks to snap a five-game losing streak. The Bulls are one of three teams tied for 10th in the 12-team MAC. The top eight teams in the conference qualify for the MAC Tournament, which begins March 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

It's also the third game postponement or cancellation this season for the Bulls as a result of winter weather. UB's nonconference game against Princeton on Nov. 19 was canceled after a winter storm hit Western New York that week, and its nonconference game at St. Bonaventure was postponed a day, to Dec. 29, after a blizzard hit the region.