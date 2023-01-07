UB women's basketball ekes out 70-63 win against Central Michigan

Re’Shawna Stone scored a career-best 24 points to help the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team to a 70-63 win against Central Michigan on Saturday at Alumni Arena.

UB lost an 18-point halftime lead, but rallied in the fourth quarter, utilizing a 9-2 run in the final five minutes of the game that began with Zakiyah Winfield’s basket off transition, which gave the Bulls a 63-61 lead with 4:18 left.

Stone was one of three players to score in double figures for the Bulls (6-5, 1-1 Mid-American Conference), along with Winfield (14 points) and Jazmine Young (13). Winfield and Stone each also had 10 rebounds, and Stone added six assists.

The Bulls earned the first Mid-American Conference win for first-year UB coach Becky Burke.

Rochelle Norris led Central Michigan (3-10, 1-1) with 25 points and 14 rebounds.

Kayla Salmons’ layup broke a 6-6 tie midway through the first quarter, and the shot sparked a 13-2 run by the Bulls in the next three-plus minutes, en route to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter. UB capitalized on transition and off turnovers in the first 10 minutes; five of UB’s points came off fast breaks and four off turnovers.

However, the Bulls opened the second quarter scoreless for the first 1:48, before Emerita Mashaire’s free throw opened their lead to 15. Then, as time ran out, Stone’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer opened UB’s lead to 39-21 at the half.

UB’s 18-point lead disappeared, though, after halftime. Central Michigan utilized a 12-2 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to cut UB's lead to single-digits, and Rochelle Norris’ three-point play with 4:21 left in the third cut UB’s lead to 46-43. Then, less than a minute later, Taylor Anderson’s shot made it 46-45, and Norris’ shot gave Central Michigan its first lead, at 47-46, with 2 1/2 minutes left in the third – the first of four lead changes in the final 2 1/2 minutes of the third.

Central Michigan took a 55-51 lead into the fourth quarter, but with her team down 57-56, Stone’s 3-pointer 90 seconds into the fourth gave the Bulls a 59-57 lead. But with less than five minutes left, UB again capitalized on turnovers to create scoring opportunities in a 7-0 run, and after Stone’s 3-pointer with 2:53 left gave UB a 66-61 lead, the Bulls paced themselves on the court. After a Chippewas timeout with 2:08 left, the Bulls maintained at least a 3-point lead, and Winfield’s four free throws in the final 17.9 seconds left helped UB secure the win.

UB plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Ohio in Athens, Ohio.