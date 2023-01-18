UB women's basketball drops 81-59 loss to Ball State

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team got stopped in its tracks in a rematch of the 2022 Mid-American Conference Tournament championship game.

Ball State handed the Bulls an 81-59 loss Wednesday at Alumni Arena, by utilizing a fourth-quarter run to break a 51-51 tie and lead by as many as 20 points in the final 10 minutes.

The Bulls (8-6, 3-2 MAC) entered having won seven of its last eight games, but Ball State (14-4, 3-2) limited the Bulls to six shot attempts in the first 5:30 of the fourth quarter. In that span, the Cardinals utilized a 21-2 run to open their lead to 72-53.

How it happened: The Bulls cut Ball State’s early 12-6 lead to 12-11 on Kayla Salmons’ jumper with four minutes left in the first quarter, then Re’Shawna Stone hit a jumper that gave the Bulls a 13-12 lead with 2:11 left, the first of three lead changes in the next 90 seconds, before UB took a 16-14 lead into the second quarter, after Jazmine Young’s free throw with 8.5 seconds left.

Sydney Bolden’s 3-pointer less than a minute into the second quarter gave the Cardinals a 20-17 lead, one they didn’t relinquish through halftime. UB’s Latrice Perkins made a layup off a steal to narrow Ball State's lead to 28-25 with 4:17 left in the half, and Ball State opened its lead to six before Perkins’ layup off an assist by Zakiyah Winfield with 48 seconds left, which cut Ball State’s lead to 33-29 at the half.

Thelma Dis Agusdottir’s 3-pointer gave Ball State a 46-41 lead 4:45 into the third quarter, but an 8-2 run gave the Bulls a 49-48 lead with 1:54 left. Ally Becki’s 3-pointer 23 seconds later gave Ball State a 51-49 lead , and UB went 0 for 3 from the floor in the final 1:10 of the third quarter, including a pair of 3-point attempts by Stone and Perkins in the final 32 seconds.

UB tied the game at 51-51 on Perkins’ shot 12 seconds into the fourth quarter, but she couldn’t sink a free throw, and Ball State answered with a 9-2 run in the next two-plus minutes that opened their lead to 60-53 with 7:35 left. Then, the Cardinals opened their lead to 62-53 on a pair of free throws by Becki, after an intentional foul was called on Perkins with 6:34 left.

Top performers:

Jazmine Young, UB: 15 points

Zakiyah Winfield, UB: 13 points, seven rebounds

Ally Becki, Ball State: 23 points, 10 rebounds

Anna Clephane, Ball State: 20 points

What’s next: UB plays at noon Saturday at Western Michigan.