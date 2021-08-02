UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack willing to listen if Syracuse calls

Felisha Legette-Jack said she hasn’t gotten a call from her alma mater yet, but if the Syracuse University athletic department rings, she’s willing to listen.
The 10th-year University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach isn’t going anywhere soon, but Legette-Jack could become an obvious candidate to fill the opening created when Syracuse announced Monday that Quentin Hillsman had resigned.
“I love my team here and I love every single human being who has been under my tutelage here, but Syracuse? It’s home," she said. "It’s where my mom is. It’s where I grew up. If they communicate with me, I’ll listen.”
Legette-Jack, a 1989 Syracuse graduate and a former Orange player who starred at Syracuse's Nottingham High, has said Syracuse is her "dream job."
In a decade, she has crafted UB into one of the Mid-American Conference’s top programs. She is 177-107 at UB, making her the program's all-time winningest coach; and she has led the program to eight consecutive winning seasons, including a 15-9 season in 2020-21. She also has been a head coach at Hofstra and at Indiana before taking over the Bulls in 2012.
Hillman's resignation came after a report by the Athletic in June that detailed accusations of bullying, allegations of unwanted touching and inappropriate engagement by Hillsman and members of his coaching staff. The article was published following the transfer of 11 players and cited at least 28 individuals in the program, including nine former players.
In response, Syracuse hired the California law firm of O’Melveny & Myers LLP to conduct a review of the accusations. In a statement posted to the university’s department’s website Monday, Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said the review is ongoing, and that the school’s athletic department will “address issues that are identified at the conclusion of the review.”
Legette-Jack said she did not want to comment on the ongoing investigation.
“All I know to be true is that (Hillsman) resigned from his job today,” Legette-Jack said.
Legette-Jack learned of Hillsman’s resignation when she took an unexpected phone call during a team meeting, and she said she rarely, if ever, answers the phone during meetings with her team.
At Syracuse, Legette-Jack earned a degree in psychology and child and family studies, and finished her four seasons with 1,526 points and 927 rebounds. She was the 1985 Big East Conference rookie of the year, was a three-time All-Big East selection and was one of 15 players named to the Big East’s Silver Anniversary Team in 2004.
UB announced July 22 that it had given Legette-Jack a one-year contract extension, which now runs through March 31, 2025. She makes an annual base salary of $270,000 and annual additional compensation of $75,000. Her contract extension did not include a raise but included restructured bonuses and a buyout clause; if Legette-Jack is to leave UB before April 5, 2022, she would owe UB $100,000. The News obtained terms of Legette-Jack’s contract and the most recent extension through Freedom of Information Law requests.