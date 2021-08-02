UB women's basketball coach Felisha Legette-Jack willing to listen if Syracuse calls

Felisha Legette-Jack said she hasn’t gotten a call from her alma mater yet, but if the Syracuse University athletic department rings, she’s willing to listen.

The 10th-year University at Buffalo women’s basketball coach isn’t going anywhere soon, but Legette-Jack could become an obvious candidate to fill the opening created when Syracuse announced Monday that Quentin Hillsman had resigned.

“I love my team here and I love every single human being who has been under my tutelage here, but Syracuse? It’s home," she said. "It’s where my mom is. It’s where I grew up. If they communicate with me, I’ll listen.”

Legette-Jack, a 1989 Syracuse graduate and a former Orange player who starred at Syracuse's Nottingham High, has said Syracuse is her "dream job."

In a decade, she has crafted UB into one of the Mid-American Conference’s top programs. She is 177-107 at UB, making her the program's all-time winningest coach; and she has led the program to eight consecutive winning seasons, including a 15-9 season in 2020-21. She also has been a head coach at Hofstra and at Indiana before taking over the Bulls in 2012.