UB women's basketball coach Becky Burke: 'I want to make sure I do this from the ground up'

Less than 18 hours before the University at Buffalo introduced Becky Burke as its new women’s basketball coach, Burke was inside a terminal at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, wondering if she’d make it to Western New York with enough time to spare.

Instead of wallowing in the worry that her flight would be delayed, Burke went to work in the middle of her gate, making phone calls, planning her first days at UB and even chronicling her travels on her social media accounts.

Her work ethic as a coach and as a leader wasn’t going to stop her enthusiasm. She maximized her time until she got on a direct flight to Buffalo Niagara Airport, then arrived in Western New York around 11 p.m. Thursday. She got a few hours of sleep, then was on UB’s campus at 8 a.m. to meet her new team on her first day on the job. By 9 a.m., she met with her new boss, UB athletic director Mark Alnutt; met her parents on campus; and she was shooting 3-pointers on the court at Alumni Arena before 10 a.m.

By noon, she was on the podium, thanking her family, her friends and UB for her newest opportunity as a head coach. Now, she’ll begin crafting her own vision for a program that has become one of the top-tier programs in the Mid-American Conference.

“It’s who I am: No sleep, no problem,” Burke told The News on Friday. “Let’s rally. I’ll sleep later. I’ll work. To me, I don’t ever have excuses. I don’t care if I’m tired, if I’ve been on the road recruiting for three days and I’ve gotten no sleep and drove 12 hours through the night, I’m going to come into practice and bring juice. No excuses, and I want my team to embody that, so I have to do that, too.”

Climbing the ladder

Burke, 32, spent the last two years as head coach at USC Upstate, where she was 30-23 and was the 2022 Big South Conference’s coach of the year. A guard at Louisville from 2008-12, she has been involved in coaching since 2013, including head coaching stops at Embry Riddle Aeronautical University, and NAIA program in Prescott, Ariz., and at the University of Charleston, a Division II program in West Virginia.

“Nothing is given,” Burke said. “It’s a blue-collar, you-work-for-everything-you-get mentality, starting from those levels and working my way up. Louisville is the standard. Louisville is the epitome of where you want to be, and I was in that program for four years, getting treated like an absolute queen.

“But in my work life and in my career, I have taken the opposite approach. I don’t want to be fed with a silver spoon. I want to work for everything I get. I want to earn people's respect. I want to make sure I do this from the ground up and earn everything that I get.”

She shed tears during her introductory remarks, grateful for the opportunity to move up the ladder in her coaching career. Then, Burke outlined her vision for the program, with the goal of building her own values into its foundation.

Being selfless on and off the court, and serving others. Emphasizing toughness and resiliency – “We’re not going to take ‘no’ for an answer,” Burke said, firmly – and thriving on organization, preparation and a high energy level.

“It’s not going to be the same,” Burke said. “It’s going to be very, very different. But at the end of the day, the ultimate goal is to win MAC championships and to make sure that we sustain the level of success that’s been expected here.”

Alnutt said Burke interviewed Sunday on campus, and was offered the job less than a day later. Burke’s experience of playing college basketball at the highest level, combined with her experience of working in small programs where she had multiple responsibilities, Alnutt said, will help her thrive in her new role.

“She understands the Xs and Os of the game,” Alnutt said. “She understands how valuable it is to mentor young women but also, more importantly, she understands the recruiting landscape and the portal of this day and age.

“Those experiences she’s been able to have will help her, tremendously, with this job. And it’s the culture that’s here. There’s a lot of people here who will be able to help, and who understand that women’s basketball is a huge part of our department.”

Start of a five-year deal

Burke agreed to a five-year contract, that runs through April 4, 2027, and she will earn $250,000 a year, with an annual base salary of $190,000 and additional compensation of $60,000; The News obtained Burke’s contract terms Friday morning.

Burke now has a few immediate tasks at UB. She has to build relationships with current players, and re-recruit players from this year’s roster who are in the transfer portal and who have not committed to a new program. Among the attendees at Burke’s introduction Friday was UB forward Loren Christie, who entered the transfer portal last week.

Burke also told reporters that she’s been in touch with Dyaisha Fair, a junior guard who was fourth in the nation in scoring (23.4 points per game) this season, and who entered the transfer portal March 28.

Burke also has to assemble a coaching staff – her assistant at USC Upstate, Candyce Wheeler, was in attendance Friday at Alumni Arena – comb through the transfer portal to find potential players, and recruit incoming freshmen. She also has to reach out to UB’s lone commit, Lexi McNabb, a guard from Arizona who signed a National Letter of Intent in November.

Burke plans to implement a style of play that she described as “high level,” one that creates opportunities off transition, utilizes playing in space and a game plan that’s detail oriented.

But she also has to continue the consistency that her predecessor, Felisha Legette-Jack, created in 10 seasons before her departure last month for Syracuse. That includes the defense of this year’s MAC Tournament championship – and Burke isn’t afraid to target next season for a repeat.

“How awesome is it to take over a program that’s had such tremendous success?” Burke said.

“What I’ve learned in my short time in this business is that it’s not about the fancy bells and whistles, even though we have a lot of those here. It’s about people," she said. "I’m here because of the way I felt at that airport gate last night. I’m here because of the way I felt when Mark called me, initially, and because of the way I felt two hours this morning, walking around this facility. This is a very, very special place. It’s proven to be that, and I’m looking forward to making sure it stays that way.”

Becky Burke

Age: 32

Hometown: Clark’s Summit, Pa.

College: University of Louisville, 2012 graduate with a degree in sports management

Coaching experience: University at Buffalo: head coach, 2022

USC Upstate: head coach, 2020-22

University of Charleston: head coach, 2018-20

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University: head coach, 2016-18

Saint Joseph’s College: assistant coach, recruiting coordinator, strength and conditioning coach, 2014-15

Cal State Fullerton: director of basketball operations, 2013-14

