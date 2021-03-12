UB women's basketball can't make comeback in MAC tournament loss to Bowling Green

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team set a goal of playing in at least one more game after Friday: the Mid-American Conference championship game. But Bowling Green had a different plan, and it derailed UB’s season.
Bowling Green kept UB’s shooters off balance and wore the Bulls down in a 80-67 win against UB in a MAC tournament semifinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Unlike last Saturday, when the Bulls erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Falcons 69-68 in overtime in northwest Ohio, there was no comeback in the Bulls. Bowling Green opened its lead to as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, and held the Bulls to 24 for 72 shooting, including only six 3-pointers on 22 attempts.
“We weren’t making our shots,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “If we knocked down two or four more of our threes, more than we had, it’s a whole different game. If you don’t make shots, it changes the way you play defense.”
The Bulls also committed 13 turnovers; Bowling Green finished with 18 points off turnovers, and a barrage of 3-pointers helped the Falcons, the top seed in the eight-team tournament, end UB’s season.
“(Friday) was the best we’ve shot the three against them, in the three games we’ve played,” said Bowling Green coach Robyn Fralick, whose team lost two regular-season games against the Bulls. “I think a big part of that was, we took better shots. We focused on our shot selection and our quality of shots. The last time we played them, a week ago, especially the first half, our shot selection wasn’t very good. Against a team like Buffalo, if you take bad shots, they turn them into points.”
Dyaisha Fair and Cheyenne McEvans each led the fourth-seeded Bulls (15-9) with 18 points, and McEvans had 12 rebounds.
Elissa Brett scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds for the Falcons (20-5), and Lexi Fleming added 16 points and five steals. Bowling Green will face either No. 2 Central Michigan or No. 3 Ohio in the MAC Tournament championship game at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Bulls hit a stretch of more than five minutes without a successful shot from the floor in the first quarter, and had to contend with Bowling Green’s quickness on the floor, which allowed the Falcons to capitalize on rebounds and force early turnovers. But Summer Hemphill's jumper with 32 seconds left brought the Bulls within four, at 19-15, but UB was 6 for 16 from the floor in the first 10 minutes.
Bowling Green led by as many as 12 points, as UB was unable to make a shot in the first 4:40 of the second quarter, until Jessika Schiffer's back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers in a span of less than a minute cut BG's lead to 27-24. UB, however, made only four of its 17 shots in the second, and trailed 34-26 at the half.
“They’re a good team,” McEvans said. “They play pretty good defense. We just could have executed better. No disrespect to them, but we could have executed better. Shots just weren’t going in. Those were good shots, shots that we should have shot. They just weren’t going in.”
The Bulls again cut Bowling Green’s lead to four points three times in the first five minutes of the third quarter, but each time, the Falcons answered with a 3-pointer. Bowling Green finished 14 for 29 on 3-pointers.
“Every time they made a good run, we had a good response,” Fralick said.
But McEvans summed up the sentiment of experiencing the sudden stop at the end of the season for the Bulls.
“It hurts to lose, but I think we learned a lot from the game,” McEvans said. “We’re going to take it, learn from it and do better next year. We’re going to fight next year. We could have had more fight in this game but all we can do now is move forward. That’s what we’ve got to do.”