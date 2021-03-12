UB women's basketball can't make comeback in MAC tournament loss to Bowling Green

CLEVELAND – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team set a goal of playing in at least one more game after Friday: the Mid-American Conference championship game. But Bowling Green had a different plan, and it derailed UB’s season.

Bowling Green kept UB’s shooters off balance and wore the Bulls down in a 80-67 win against UB in a MAC tournament semifinal at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Unlike last Saturday, when the Bulls erased a 16-point halftime deficit to beat the Falcons 69-68 in overtime in northwest Ohio, there was no comeback in the Bulls. Bowling Green opened its lead to as many as 19 points in the fourth quarter, and held the Bulls to 24 for 72 shooting, including only six 3-pointers on 22 attempts.

“We weren’t making our shots,” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “If we knocked down two or four more of our threes, more than we had, it’s a whole different game. If you don’t make shots, it changes the way you play defense.”

The Bulls also committed 13 turnovers; Bowling Green finished with 18 points off turnovers, and a barrage of 3-pointers helped the Falcons, the top seed in the eight-team tournament, end UB’s season.