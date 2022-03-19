UB women's basketball can't keep pace with Tennessee in NCAA Tournament loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team faced a bigger, more athletic, more prominent program. The Bulls found themselves in foul trouble inside, and couldn’t keep pace with Tennessee on the boards.
Still, the 13-seed Bulls went toe-to-toe with one of the blue-bloods of women’s college basketball, before the fourth-seed Lady Vols used a hot-shooting third quarter and a run in the fourth to complete an 80-67 win against UB in a first-round NCAA Tournament game Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Tennessee will face either fifth-seed Oregon or No. 12 Belmont in a second-round game Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena, with a spot in the Sweet Sixteen on the line.
Dyaisha Fair led UB (25-9) with 25 points, and Georgia Woolley had 15 points and seven steals for the Bulls.
Rae Burrell led Tennessee (24-8) with 19 points, and was one of four players to score in double figures for the Lady Vols, who continued their mastery on their home court. Tennessee improves to 15-2 at Thompson-Boling Arena this season. The Lady Vols are 32-2 in first-round NCAA Tournament games all-time, and 24-0 in first-round games at Thompson-Boling.
The Bulls opened 0 for 5 from the floor, and Burrell's layup off a steal forced the Bulls to call a timeout three minutes in. The Bulls, though, answered with a 7-0 run to cut the Lady Vols’ early lead to one five minutes in on Fair’s jumper, as Tennessee went without a successful shot for more than two minutes, between Burrell’s layup and Jordan Walker’s free throws.
Elea Gaba, in for Adebola Adeyeye, who took her second foul less than six minutes in, gave UB a 9-8 lead off a layup less than a minute later, and the Bulls stayed within at least two points of the Lady Vols. However, Gaba took her second foul with 55.3 seconds left in the first half, which created an inside void for the Bulls. Woolley, though, hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer with Brooklynn Miles’ hand in her face to give the Bulls a 17-15 lead going into the second. A minute into the second quarter, Woolley’s second 3-pointer opened UB’s lead to 20-14.
The Lady Vols, though, used a 10-4 run in the first four minutes of the second to take a 25-24 lead, and kept their edge on the boards as the Bulls continued to keep pace, staying within at least a point of Tennessee, despite being outrebounded and with three forwards taking two fouls in the first and second quarters.
Then, with 2.4 seconds left, Gaba took her third foul, and Jordan Walker’s free throw gave the Lady Vols a 32-30 lead at halftime.
Dominique Camp’s jumper less than 20 seconds into the third tied the game at 32-32, and the Lady Vols opened their lead to 40-34. However, a layup off a steal by Fair cut the lead to 42-39, and her 3-pointer out of a media timeout tied the game at 42-42. The Lady Vols, though, went on a 9-4 run, before Woolley’s steal set up Camp’s basket, which cut Tennessee’s lead to 51-46 with 2:38 left in the third.
But Adeyeye took her fourth foul with 2:23 left in the third, on Sara Puckett’s layup, with opened Tennessee’s lead back to 53-46. A pair of plays by Woolley produced points for UB off a rebound and a steal that cut the Lady Vols’ lead to four twice in the final 61 seconds, but Walker’s jumper at the end of the third gave Tennessee a 57-51 lead, part of a third quarter in which the Lady Vols shot 65% (11 for 17).
Then, the Lady Vols used a 12-3 run from the start of the fourth to open their lead to 69-54, less than four minutes into the fourth, and led by as many as 15 points four times in the fourth.