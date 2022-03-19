UB women's basketball can't keep pace with Tennessee in NCAA Tournament loss

Elea Gaba, in for Adebola Adeyeye, who took her second foul less than six minutes in, gave UB a 9-8 lead off a layup less than a minute later, and the Bulls stayed within at least two points of the Lady Vols. However, Gaba took her second foul with 55.3 seconds left in the first half, which created an inside void for the Bulls. Woolley, though, hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer with Brooklynn Miles’ hand in her face to give the Bulls a 17-15 lead going into the second. A minute into the second quarter, Woolley’s second 3-pointer opened UB’s lead to 20-14.

The Lady Vols, though, used a 10-4 run in the first four minutes of the second to take a 25-24 lead, and kept their edge on the boards as the Bulls continued to keep pace, staying within at least a point of Tennessee, despite being outrebounded and with three forwards taking two fouls in the first and second quarters.

Then, with 2.4 seconds left, Gaba took her third foul, and Jordan Walker’s free throw gave the Lady Vols a 32-30 lead at halftime.