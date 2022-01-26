UB women's basketball can't complete late comeback in loss to Ball State

A week ago, the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team was riding the high of a five-game winning streak and was poised to enter the NCAA Tournament conversation.
But after a 72-70 loss to Ball State on Wednesday at Alumni Arena, the Bulls now have to change the direction of a downward trend.
The Bulls trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter and cut Ball State’s lead to one twice in the final two minutes of regulation.
But UB was unable to make three shots in the final 11 seconds. Loren Christie’s layup bounced off glass and was grabbed by Marie Kiefer with 10.6 seconds left. A jump ball with 9.2 seconds left gave possession to UB, but Georgia Woolley’s jump shot bounced off the backboard with two seconds left, as did Summer Hemphill’s layup off the rebound just before the buzzer. All were contested shots.
The misses closed out UB’s third consecutive loss, and a game that coach Felisha Legette-Jack called “gut-wrenching.”
“This is a tough one,” Legette-Jack said. “We’ve been battling a lot of different things, our starting center (Adebola Adeyeye) goes out with a knee (injury), a kid is out and trying to get back in, we had another kid (Cheyenne McEvans) who had surgery [Tuesday] and we really have been battle-tested for adversity.”
“I feel grateful that we’re going through this. I know this is going to become something big. So we’ve got to stay steadfast and stay unmovable. We’ve got to trust that process. It’s not supposed to be easy but it’s supposed to be something that we’re going to endure so that we can be better for it. At this time, it’s not fun. It’s not easy.”
Dyaisha Fair, who scored 22 points, offered a remedy for her team’s recent woes.
“We just have to come together, and we have to stay together and stick together, no matter what,” Fair said.
Woolley, who scored a career-best 24 points, agreed.
“Three losses, that’s not what we want to do,” she said. “We’ve got to lock into how we play Buffalo basketball.”
UB (11-7, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) and Ball State (12-7, 5-4) each only had eight players in uniform due to injuries and Covid-19 issues on both teams, but the Cardinals took a 19-16 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter on Thelma Dis Agustsdottir’s 3-pointer. Fair's 3-pointer tied the game 26 seconds later, but it was UB’s last field goal of the first quarter. The Bulls shot 0 for 4 in the final 3:17, as Ball State took a 24-19 lead.
UB used a 7-0 run in the final 1:27 of the first half to tie the game at 34-34 with 32 seconds left on Fair’s jumper, but Ally Becki (21 points) hit a 3-pointer from beyond half court just before the buzzer to give Ball State a 37-34 lead at halftime.
UB’s shooting woes continued into the third quarter. The Bulls opened 1 for 7 from the floor in the first 3:20, but cut the lead to 43-41 on Fair's bucket off a turnover. Ball State answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Estel Puiggros (16 points) and Dis Agustsdottir (16 points), and took a 54-51 lead into the fourth.
The Cardinals used an 8-0 run in the first 2:21 of the fourth to open their lead to 62-51, and UB closed to within 69-68 on Woolley’s layup with 1:16 left. With 56 seconds left, though, Fair was called for a foul, and Puiggros made both shots to make it 71-68.
Woolley’s jumper cut Ball State’s lead to 71-70 with 30 seconds left, but three seconds later, after she was fouled by Dominique Camp, Chyna Latimer’s free throw pushed the lead to two, and the Bulls were unable to sink the game-tying shot in the final 12 seconds.
“We can’t leave anything in anybody’s hands but ours,” Legette-Jack said. “If we keep it close, it can go either way. Tonight, it went the other way. I thought we had a tremendous comeback, but we shouldn’t have put ourselves in a hole like that. So it’s not about the fourth quarter. It’s about first quarter, the second quarter or the third quarter, and a culmination of that results into the fourth quarter."
Blue Collar U in 2022 TBT field
Blue Collar U will return to The Basketball Tournament in 2022.
TBT announced its first entries for the 64-team tournament, a slate that includes Blue Collar U, a team made up of former UB men’s basketball players.
Blue Collar U reached the TBT semifinals in August, in its first appearance as a tournament team.
Blue Collar U made the field as part of TBT’s “Run It Back” Initiative, which gives any team that won at least one TBT game in 2021 automatic entry into the 2022 field.
Blue Collar U will compete July 22-25 in TBT’s Syracuse Regional at SRC Arena. Blue Collar U’s roster will be announced at a later date.