UB women's basketball can't complete late comeback in loss to Ball State

“I feel grateful that we’re going through this. I know this is going to become something big. So we’ve got to stay steadfast and stay unmovable. We’ve got to trust that process. It’s not supposed to be easy but it’s supposed to be something that we’re going to endure so that we can be better for it. At this time, it’s not fun. It’s not easy.”

Dyaisha Fair, who scored 22 points, offered a remedy for her team’s recent woes.

“We just have to come together, and we have to stay together and stick together, no matter what,” Fair said.

Woolley, who scored a career-best 24 points, agreed.

“Three losses, that’s not what we want to do,” she said. “We’ve got to lock into how we play Buffalo basketball.”

UB (11-7, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) and Ball State (12-7, 5-4) each only had eight players in uniform due to injuries and Covid-19 issues on both teams, but the Cardinals took a 19-16 lead with 3:44 left in the first quarter on Thelma Dis Agustsdottir’s 3-pointer. Fair's 3-pointer tied the game 26 seconds later, but it was UB’s last field goal of the first quarter. The Bulls shot 0 for 4 in the final 3:17, as Ball State took a 24-19 lead.