UB women's basketball at a glance

University at Buffalo Bulls

Arena: Alumni Arena.

Coach: Becky Burke, first season.

Last season’s record: 25-9, 16-4 Mid-American Conference; won MAC Tournament; lost to Tennessee in first round of NCAA Tournament.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 5-8 5th year G Jazmine Young 6.1 ppg., 2.1 rpg., 30 assists, 34 steals.

Key losses: 5-7 G Dyaisha Fair 23.4 ppg., 4.9 rpg., 149 assists, 71 steals; 6-1 F Summer Hemphill 13 ppg., 10.4 rpg., 43 blocked shots; 5-10 G Georgia Woolley 14.6 ppg., 4.6 rpg., 65 assists, 73 steals; 6-1 F Adebola Adeyeye 6.5 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 26 blocked shots.

Key newcomers: 5-6 5th year G Re’Shawna Stone; 5-8 5th year G Chellia Watson; 5-7 5th year G Zakiyah Winfield; 6-2 5th year F Kiara Johnson.

Outlook: The Bulls are the defending MAC champions, but an offseason of transition means they are looking at an entirely new lineup this season, save for Young, the only holdover from last year’s roster after UB hired Burke as coach in April. As a result, the Bulls were picked in the conference’s coaches poll to finish 10th in the 12-team MAC.

Burke is bringing together a new team, but she has been energized by the process of forming her new staff, assembling a new roster – UB had 10 players sign with the program in eight weeks – and installing her coaching philosophies, whether game preparation, on-court schemes or program tenets.

“It’s making sure that I control everything that I can control,” Burke said. “I'm going to coach like the absolute best I can, every single day. I'm going to bring it every single day. I'm going to continue to recruit my butt off. Every time we step on the floor, if I feel like my team is 100% prepared, I know that I did my job and I have to trust that when the ball tips off, that all that preparation, all the film, all that pays off. When you feel like, at the end of the day, when the ball goes up you poured everything that you had into that game prep, into your practices, into preparing your team, then you live and die with a result and I think more times than not this year, it'll go our way.”

Strengths/question marks: One of the strengths Burke has seen so far is her team's sense of urgency, not just in getting ready to play for a new team, but getting another opportunity to play college basketball. UB’s roster includes four fifth-year seniors: Winfield, Young, Stone, Perkins and Johnson, a forward from Cardinal O’Hara. The additions of Stone, Winfield and Watson also brings experience to UB’s lineup, particularly at the perimeter: Stone (16.8 points per game) and Winfield (18.1 ppg) helped Glenville State (W.Va.) win the Division II national championship in March, and Watson averaged 15.8 points last season at USC Upstate.

The Bulls will have to develop their inside game, as they have limited experience at the post, save for Johnson, who played two seasons at Eastern Michigan and one at Towson.

What the coach said: “Nobody has any idea of what we are or who we are. You can Google these players but when those preseason polls come out, coaches aren't sitting there watching film on these guys and breaking down things. They’re not, ‘Oh, Buffalo, one returning player.’ Realistically, we should probably even have been picked last. But we don't care. That’s noise to us. We come to work every single day because whether we were picked first or 12th, we have something to prove.”

Buffalo roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown

1 Latrice Perkins Sr. G 5-11 Winder, Ga.

2 Zakiyah Winfield Sr. G 5-7 Reading, Pa.

3 Jazmine Young Sr. G 5-8 Milwaukee, Wis.

4 Caelan Ellis Fr. G 5-7 Powder Springs, Ga.

10 Ronni Nwora R-So. F 6-2 Buffalo

11 Briyanna Baron Sr. G 5-5 Brooklyn

13 Emerita Mashaire So. G/F 6-0 Helsinki, Finland

20 Re’Shawna Stone Gr. G 5-6 Waynesville, Mo.

22 Kiara Johnson Sr. F 6-2 Buffalo

23 Kayla Salmons So. F 6-3 Melbourne, Australia

33 Hattie Ogden Fr. G/F 6-2 Magrath, AB, Canada

35 Chellia Watson R-Jr. G 5-8 Winder, Ga.

Buffalo schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 7 at Canisius 5 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Stonehill 6 p.m.

Nov. 19 Princeton Noon

Nov. 22 Mercyhurst 6 p.m.

Nov. 27 Drexel Noon

Dec. 1 at Rhode Island 6 p.m.

Dec. 7 at Niagara 6 p.m.

Dec. 10 LIU 2 p.m.

Dec. 20 Bucknell 6 p.m.

Dec. 28 at St. Bonaventure 4 p.m.

Jan. 4 at Kent State* 7 p.m.

Jan. 7 Central Michigan* 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 11 at Ohio* 7 p.m.

Jan. 14 Eastern Michigan* 2 p.m.

Jan. 18 Ball State* 6 p.m.

Jan. 21 at Western Michigan* Noon

Jan. 25 Bowling Green* 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Akron* 2 p.m.

Feb. 1 at Miami (Ohio)* 7 p.m.

Feb. 4 Northern Illinois* 2 p.m.

Feb. 8 at Toledo* 7 p.m.

Feb. 11 at Central Michigan* 1 p.m.

Feb. 15 Kent State* 6 p.m.

Feb. 18 Miami (Ohio)* 2 p.m.

Feb. 22 at Eastern Michigan* 7 p.m.

Feb. 25 at Bowling Green* 1 p.m.

Mar. 1 Akron* 6 p.m.

Mar. 4 Western Michigan* 2 p.m.

Mar. 8-11 MAC Tournament&

* — MAC game

& — at Cleveland, Ohio