UB women wipe out early deficit and win at Akron

Akron, which had lost its previous four games and was only 1-9 in the Mid-American Conference, took a 20-4 lead in the first quarter against the University at Buffalo women's basketball team Wednesday night at the James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio. The Bulls recovered quickly, though, and went on to a 77-55 victory over the Zips to go 10-5 overall and 7-3 in the conference.

Sophomore Dyaisha Fair led the UB comeback, scoring 11 of her team-high 24 points as the Bulls outscored the home team 24-6 over the last 13:22 of the first half. An 8-0 run early in the third quarter put UB ahead by double digits, and the Bulls enjoyed a healthy lead the rest of the way.

Akron hit four 3-point baskets in its early run, three by Emma Tecca, but the Zips started missing from outside the arc and turning the ball over while UB settled down. Akron ended the game 6 for 25 from 3-point range and had 19 turnovers. UB made 7 of 16 3-point tries and had only 10 turnovers.

UB took its first lead after a layup by Elea Gaba with 31 seconds left in the second quarter made the score 38-36. The Bulls took that advantage into halftime.