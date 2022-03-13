UB women to open NCAA Tournament at Tennessee

UB last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, when it won the MAC Tournament championship. The Bulls were the No. 10 seed in the Albany region, and beat seventh-seeded Rutgers 82-71 in a first-round game in Storrs, Conn., but lost to No. 2 seed Connecticut 84-72 in the second round.

Only two players from that roster remain: forwards Summer Hemphill and Adebola Adeyeye. Hemphill is a sixth-year senior who averages 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds, has 43 blocked shots this season and is UB’s all-time leading rebounder (1,140), and Adeyeye is a senior forward who averages 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Hemphill, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, was a sophomore when the Bulls reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2018 after making the tournament as an at-large bid. UB won its first NCAA Tournament game in school history, with a first-round upset of South Florida, then beat Florida State in the second round to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where the Bulls lost to South Carolina.

“It just shows coach Jack is doing a tremendous job with our program, along with our other coaching staff,” Hemphill said Saturday in Cleveland. “They’re all feeding us the right information we need to know about other teams, in order to compete with them.”