UB women to open NCAA Tournament at Tennessee

The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team will head to Knoxville for the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA announced the 68-team field for the 2022 women’s basketball tournament Sunday night, and the Bulls (25-8) will face Tennessee (23-8) in a first-round game Saturday.
UB is the No. 13 seed in the Wichita region, and the Lady Vols are No. 4.
The winner of the UB-Tennessee game will face either Oregon or Belmont in the second round Monday in Knoxville.
The Bulls made the NCAA women’s tournament after winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament championship on Saturday in Cleveland and earning the conference’s automatic bid. The Bulls defeated Ball State 79-75 for their third MAC title. It’s the fourth time since 2016 and the fourth time under 10th-year head coach Felisha Legette-Jack that the Bulls have made the NCAA Tournament.
“It’s going to be amazing,” guard Dyaisha Fair said after the win against Ball State. “It’s what I’ve been working for. It’s what I’ve been talking to my mom and my parents about.”
UB last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019, when it won the MAC Tournament championship. The Bulls were the No. 10 seed in the Albany region, and beat seventh-seeded Rutgers 82-71 in a first-round game in Storrs, Conn., but lost to No. 2 seed Connecticut 84-72 in the second round.
Only two players from that roster remain: forwards Summer Hemphill and Adebola Adeyeye. Hemphill is a sixth-year senior who averages 13.1 points and 10.4 rebounds, has 43 blocked shots this season and is UB’s all-time leading rebounder (1,140), and Adeyeye is a senior forward who averages 6.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Hemphill, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, was a sophomore when the Bulls reached the Sweet Sixteen in 2018 after making the tournament as an at-large bid. UB won its first NCAA Tournament game in school history, with a first-round upset of South Florida, then beat Florida State in the second round to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where the Bulls lost to South Carolina.
“It just shows coach Jack is doing a tremendous job with our program, along with our other coaching staff,” Hemphill said Saturday in Cleveland. “They’re all feeding us the right information we need to know about other teams, in order to compete with them.”
The Bulls also made the 2016 NCAA Tournament after winning the MAC Tournament.