UB women grab No. 4 seed after upset win over Falcons in OT

Dyaisha Fair scored the winning basket with 24 seconds left in overtime, and Summer Hemphill again demonstrated her value to the University at Buffalo women's basketball team in the Bulls' regular season finale on Saturday afternoon at Bowling Green.

Hemphill, a senior forward from Cardinal O'Hara, in only her third game after a long layoff because of a leg injury, scored two of her five baskets in overtime of the Bulls' 69-68 upset victory to wrap up the Mid-American Conference regular season. Hemphill finished with 10 points in 39 minutes.

Hemphill had scored on a layup to give UB a 59-58 lead with 1:50 to play in regulation but Clare Glowniak of the Falcons tied it by making the first of two free throws at 1:36. The game remained tied after Kadie Hempfling of BG missed a 3-point attempt at the regulation buzzer.

Hemphill's first basket in overtime brought the Bulls to within one, 63-62. Her second tied the game at 66 with 1:31 left. Elissa Brett scored with 1:18 left to give the Falcons the lead, 68-66. A free throw by Cheyenne McEvans and a layup by Fair, though, won it for UB. The victory over the No. 1 seeded Falcons wrapped up the No. 4 seed for the Bulls in the MAC tournament which opens on Wednesday in Cleveland.