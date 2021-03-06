UB women grab No. 4 seed after upset win over Falcons in OT

Dyaisha Fair scored the winning basket with 24 seconds left in overtime, and Summer Hemphill again demonstrated her value to the University at Buffalo women's basketball team in the Bulls' regular season finale on Saturday afternoon at Bowling Green.
Hemphill, a senior forward from Cardinal O'Hara, in only her third game after a long layoff because of a leg injury, scored two of her five baskets in overtime of the Bulls' 69-68 upset victory to wrap up the Mid-American Conference regular season. Hemphill finished with 10 points in 39 minutes.
Hemphill had scored on a layup to give UB a 59-58 lead with 1:50 to play in regulation but Clare Glowniak of the Falcons tied it by making the first of two free throws at 1:36. The game remained tied after Kadie Hempfling of BG missed a 3-point attempt at the regulation buzzer.
Hemphill's first basket in overtime brought the Bulls to within one, 63-62. Her second tied the game at 66 with 1:31 left. Elissa Brett scored with 1:18 left to give the Falcons the lead, 68-66. A free throw by Cheyenne McEvans and a layup by Fair, though, won it for UB. The victory over the No. 1 seeded Falcons wrapped up the No. 4 seed for the Bulls in the MAC tournament which opens on Wednesday in Cleveland.
As the No. 4 seed UB (11-6 MAC) will face No. 5 Kent State (10-6 MAAC) at a time to be announced. Kent State defeated UB, 65-62, in their only regular season meeting on Feb. 24 in Kent, Ohio.
UB led Saturday's game 25-11 after starting the second quarter on a 10-0 run and doubled up the Falcons, 32-16, at halftime. Bowling Green, however, wiped out a 14-point three-quarters deficit by making 7 of 11 shots in the fourth quarter and outscoring the Bulls, 9-1, in foul shots.
Keowa Walters led four UB players in double figures with 18 points on 9 for 12 shooting. Fair played all 45 minutes and had 16 points. McEvans had 13. Hemphill's 10 points came on top of her 10-points, 10-rebounds contribution to Wednesday's win over Miami (Ohio). Her game against Kent State on Feb. 24 was her first since she went out of the lineup with an injury at Purdue on Dec. 9.
Hempling had 20 points to lead Bowling Green (17-5, 13-4 MAC).
Griffs to play MAAC men's opener
Canisius as the No. 6 seed will have the honor of opening the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Championship tournament when the Golden Griffins face No. 11 Rider at 7 p.m. on Monday at James Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. It's the only game on the MAAC men's tournament docket for that day.
The Griffs (7-5, 7-5 MAAC) won six of their final eight regular season games. Rider (5-16, 5-13 MAAC) lost six of its last seven including a two-game sweep against MAAC co-champion Monmouth, the tournament's No. 2 seed. The teams did not meet during the MAAC regular season.
If Canisius wins, it will be off until 5 p.m. on Thursday against the No. 3 seed Saint Peter's (13-10, 10-8 MAAC). That's before Niagara (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) plays its first game in the tournament. The No. 5 seed Purple Eagles will face No. 4 Marist (12-8, 10-8 MAAC) in a quarterfinal game at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. The tournament semifinals will be Friday with the championship game at 4 p.m. on Saturday on ESPNU.
Siena (12-4) and Monmouth (12-6) were declared MAAC regular season co-champions on Saturday by the conference. Siena was seeded No. 1, however, on the basis of its two-game sweep of Monmouth in their games.
The Niagara women, the No. 8 seed, will open tournament play in Atlantic City against No. 9 Siena at noon on Tuesday. Ironically, NU and Siena were scheduled to close the regular season with a two-game series on Thursday and Friday last week, but the games were canceled because of "an abundance of caution" following a positive Covid-19 test among Siena's Tier I personnel.
The winner will take on No. 1 seed and regular season champion Marist (15-3, 13-3 MAAC) on Wednesday.
Daemen falls in ECC final
Madison McCormick contributed 10 points to 12-0 first quarter run that propelled Roberts Wesleyan to a 59-53 triumph over Daemen in the East Coast Conference women's basketball championship game Saturday at the Lumsden Gymnasium in Amherst.
The loss ended Daemen's bid to repeat at ECC champion and become the first to repeat as champs since Queens in 2015-16.
McCormick made two free throws to erase Daemen's last and largest lead of the game. After a basket by Taryn Wilson (19 points), McCormick scored the next eight points, including two 3-pointers.
Daemen (12-2) eventually rallied and the game was tied at 53 when Wilson hit a three to give the Redhawks (10-6) a 56-53 lead with 0:56 left.
Daemen, which entered the game ranked ninth in the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors of America media poll and 12th in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association poll, had defeated Roberts Wesleyan three times in the regular season, 70-48 and 83-48 at Lumsden and 58-42 in Rochester played without two senior regulars. Tiara Filbert was out with an injury as was senior reserve guard Autumn Buchsenschutz.
Junior Katie Titus had 19 points for Daemen and senior Caroline White had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Roberts Wesleyan earned the ECC's automatic bid to the NCAA II tournament. Daemen could get an at-large invitation when the tournament field is announced on Sunday night. Daemen will host the East Regional, one of the eight regionals to determine the eight-team field for quarterfinals of the national tournament March 23-26 at Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.