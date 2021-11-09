 Skip to main content
UB women go on 26-0 run, rout Canisius by 60 points
The University at Buffalo women's basketball team settled the issue early against Canisius on Tuesday at Alumni Arena.

The Bulls went on a 26-0 run that began with 3:24 left in the first quarter and routed the Golden Griffins 102-42. It was Canisius' the first game under new head coach Sahar Nusseibeh.

During that first half stretch, Canisius was shut out for 11:32 and could not match the talent and depth of coach Felisha Legette-Jack's UB team.

Seven UB players scored in double figures, led by junior star Dyaisha Fair with 16 points in 28 minutes. Georgia Woolley, a freshman from Bisbane, Australia, had 11.

Senior Adebola Adeyeye (12), Loren Christie (11), sophomore Cheyenne McEvans (11) and senior Jazmine Young (10) were other double-figure scorers for UB. Fifth-year senior Summer Hemphill (Cardinal O'Hara) recorded a double-double for the Bulls with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Canisius hung with the Bulls early as long as senior Erika Joseph was hitting 3-pointers. She made three in the first 6:36, and the Griffs trailed only 16-13. Then the long shots went away. Canisius made none in four attempts in the second quarter and went into halftime trailing 75-36.

Joseph and sophomore Dani Haskell led Canisius with 13 points each.

Next for Canisius is a noon game on Saturday at Binghamton. UB will be off until Nov. 20, when it faces a major test against South Carolina in the Battle for Atlantis tournament on Paradise Island in the Bahamas.

