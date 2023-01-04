UB women fall to Kent State on last-second shot

Clare Kelly’s layup with one second left gave Kent State a 64-63 victory over the University at Buffalo on Wednesday at the MAC Center in Kent, Ohio.

UB trailed by a point when Zakiyah Winfield converted a layup with four seconds remaining to put the Bulls on top. But after a Kent State timeout, the Golden Flashes’ Lindsey Thall got the ball to Kelly, who scored the winning basket.

It was the Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

The game was tied 32-32 at halftime, and UB (5-5, 0-1 MAC) took a 50-44 lead after three quarters. The Bulls held the lead until the 2:09 mark, when Kent State’s Corynne Hauser made a jumper to tie the game at 59.

Hannah Young’s 3-pointer gave the Golden Flashes the lead, but Re’Shawna Stone’s layup with 1:23 left cut the lead to 62-61.

Stone finished with a game-high 21 points, and Winfield had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists. Jazmine Young scored 14 points for UB.

Thall scored 15 points for Kent State (9-3, 1-0), and Kelly and Bridget Dunn each added 11.

The Bulls will host Central Michigan at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.