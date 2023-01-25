 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB women fall short against Bowling Green

  • Updated
Buffalo Eastern Michigan Women's College basketball

Buffalo player Re'Shawna Stone is defended by Eastern Michigan player Zaniya Nelson during the second half at Alumni Arena on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Re’Shawna Stone missed a 3-pointer with one second remaining in the game as the University at Buffalo women’s basketball team fell 64-61 to Bowling Green at Alumni Arena.

The Bulls (8-8, 3-4 Mid-American Conference) trailed 52-46 entering the fourth quarter, and cut the lead to two twice late in the game, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Zakiyah Winfield led UB with 20 points and a tri-team high seven rebounds. Stone added 19 points and seven rebounds and Jazmine Young had 13 points. Emerita Meshaire also grabbed seven rebounds. The Bulls used just six players in the game.

Elissa Brett led the Falcons (17-2, 6-1) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Sophie Dziekan had 14 points off the bench and Allison Day scored 10 points.

UB returns to action Saturday with a 5 p.m. game at Dayton.

