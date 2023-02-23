The University at Buffalo women’s basketball team cut a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to just two with 3:49 remaining in the game, but could never gain the lead in a 61-57 loss at Eastern Michigan on Thursday in Ypsilanti, Mich.

The loss was UB’s sixth in a row and 10th out of its last 11 games, and drops the Bulls (9-15, 4-11 Mid-American Conference) two games out of eighth place in the MAC with three games to play.

The top eight teams qualify for the MAC Tournament.

Down 52-39 early in the fourth quarter, UB rallied to threaten Eastern Michigan (14-12, 6-9). Re’Shawna Stone, Jazmine Young and Hattie Ogden made 3-pointers as the Bulls trimmed the deficit to 54-48. After the Eagles’ Tayra Eke made a basket, Ogden drained two more 3-pointers to cut the lead to 56-54. Eastern Michigan pushed the lead to 60-54 before another Ogden 3-pointer made it 60-57 with 1:42.

But UB took just one more shot the rest of the game and missed.

Stone led the Bulls with 17 points and five assists. She also grabbed eight rebounds. Ogden had 12 points and nine rebounds and Young added 12 points. Zakiyah Winfield pulled down 12 rebounds.

Eke led the Eagles with 17 points.

UB returns to action Saturday with a 1 p.m. game at Bowling Green.