UB will return fans to the stands for football, fall sports

There will be fans in the stands at University at Buffalo football games this fall.
UB announced Thursday afternoon in a release that football games at UB Stadium, as well as other fall sports competitions on campus, will be held at full capacity in front of fans, in accordance with New York State Covid-19 guidelines.
The announcement was part of an update of fall guidelines for UB, as the university prepares for the fall semester. The update cited low positivity rates of Covid-19 and high vaccination rates among faculty, staff and students for the update of those guidelines, which also clarify that students who have been vaccinated for Covid-19 will no longer need to wear masks or be physically distanced while in classrooms.
The changes go into effect immediately at UB, which is also requiring its students to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to attend classes in person in the fall.
The UB football team opens the season at 7 p.m. Sept. 2 against Wagner at UB Stadium, one of six home football games for the Bulls this season. The home opener will be the first time since the end of the 2019 regular season that the Bulls will have fans in attendance for a football game at UB Stadium, when UB defeated Bowling Green, 49-7, on Nov. 29, 2019.
UB athletic director Mark Alnutt told The News last month that he anticipated having fans return to UB Stadium for football games, and that the decision to allow fans to return hinged upon state and local guidance. UB also has been selling season tickets for the 2021 football season.
UB Stadium has a capacity of 29,000, and drew an average of 16,417 spectators for its six home games in 2019, according to the NCAA's national college football attendance records. UB did not have fans in attendance at its fall and winter home sporting events during the 2020-21 school year, including football games at UB Stadium and men's and women's basketball games at Alumni Arena.
UB had three football home games last season, but the Mid-American Conference did not allow fans or tailgating at its football games in 2020, because of Covid-19 restrictions.
As part of bringing fans back to events, UB has also set some guidelines. Masks will be required for unvaccinated individuals in attendance at outdoor fall sports events, and Covid-19 restrictions will remain in place for large indoor events with more than 5,000 people in attendance.
UB said in its release that it will provide guidance about men’s and women’s basketball games at a later date.