UB wide receiver Quian Williams locks in to become a MAC leader

Quian Williams did not enjoy playing football as a 5-year-old. He competed against players at least two years older than him in a youth league in Oklahoma, players who had more experience and more understanding of the sport.
Williams is now a wide receiver for the University at Buffalo football team, but even at that age, being on the losing end of competition discouraged him. He wasn’t about to quit football, though. He signed up for his second season a year later, and played against children closer to his age. The sport became easier for Williams to understand, and it became a way to succeed.
“That’s when I just started falling in love with the game more because I got to see exactly what I could do and how I could do it,” Williams said.
Once a kindergartener who was, at best, ambivalent about football, Williams became a college prospect. Now, the transfer from Eastern Michigan has become one of UB’s go-to receivers. Williams leads the Mid-American Conference with 551 receiving yards as the Bulls (2-4, 0-2 MAC) host Ohio (1-5, 1-1) at noon Saturday at UB Stadium.
“It’s been about having fun,” Williams said of his productivity this season. “This is the same game I fell in love with as a kid. Then, it’s locking in on everything, whether it’s watching film or just being out here, knowing what I need to do and get better at.”
It doesn’t surprise Jeremy Stark, Williams’ football coach at Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla. – about 15 miles south of Oklahoma City – that the 6-foot-1, 185-pound graduate transfer is one of the MAC’s top receivers at the halfway point of the regular season. Even if Williams may have been overlooked by some of the recruiters who came through Southmoore.
“Not at all, in the slightest bit,” Stark said. “When he was in high school getting recruited, we had guys who were Power Five type of guys, and everyone in the country was coming through. They’d ask about other guys we had and I would always bring up Quian. I would tell coaches, ‘That’s a guy who can play for you, if you take a chance on him.’ ”
Williams trained in the offseason with other college prospects while he was at Southmoore, including Houston safety Gervarrius Owens and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson.
Working out against teammates who became college football players helped Williams acclimate to a higher speed of the game, and gave him a blueprint for what to expect in college physically and psychologically.
“It was the level of seriousness you have to have when you were attacking your craft,” Williams said. “How much work you have to put in just to separate from others. There’s a lot of great players across the country, at all levels, from pee wee to college to the pros. There’s a lot of people you have to outwork, and that showed me that you don’t start separating from other people until you start with yourself. And you have to be able to better yourself, every day.”
Williams benefited from training with others who helped him through competition, the exchange of ideas and repetition.
“We didn’t have to get on them about competing and about going full speed,” Stark said. “Once we were in practices, those guys were going, and Quian was going. They were out there throwing, catching, competing.
“They took the initiative to do that. A lot of those guys have football in their family, and they initiated it on their own. And they want to compete.”
The offseason workouts in Oklahoma first helped Williams make the transition to college football. He caught 76 passes for 983 yards and eight touchdowns in three seasons at Eastern Michigan, but entered the transfer portal in January. Pro Football Focus ranked Williams as the No. 22 transfer in college football during the offseason.
He announced his transfer to UB in June, after he completed his degree in electronic media and film studies at Eastern Michigan in April.
Then, those workouts helped Williams in the transition to UB’s offense under first-year coach Maurice Linguist.
“He’s a receptive learner,” UB quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “He is always open to criticism, to coaching, whether that’s from the coaches or from someone else in his room, even a quarterback. He’s always wanting to gain knowledge.”
Williams relishes competition, too. Vantrease has noticed that during weight-lifting sessions, Williams takes a few minutes to look around to see who’s lifting as much as he is. Then, Williams wants to lift more.
Williams’ familiarity with MAC defenses didn’t hurt in the adjustment to UB's offense.
“He’s calm, cool, collected,” Vantrease said. “He’s mature. He knows what it takes in this conference. He’s got really good experience, and successful experience at Eastern Michigan. He’s stepped into a leadership role on this offense, too. Last week, coach letting him wear the No. 41, that just speaks to who he is, as a person.”
The Bulls, Linguist said this week, need their best players to continue playing at an optimal level, as the Bulls pass the halfway point of the season and pursue six wins for bowl eligibility.
That includes Williams.
“You get into the later months of the season, your best players have to continue to grow and play up and beyond, to the capabilities that they have,” Linguist said.
“You look at a guy like Quian Williams, who really hasn’t been here long with us. He’s one of the best receivers in the MAC, maybe in the country. And he is playing at a very high level for us.”