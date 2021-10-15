UB wide receiver Quian Williams locks in to become a MAC leader

It doesn’t surprise Jeremy Stark, Williams’ football coach at Southmoore High School in Moore, Okla. – about 15 miles south of Oklahoma City – that the 6-foot-1, 185-pound graduate transfer is one of the MAC’s top receivers at the halfway point of the regular season. Even if Williams may have been overlooked by some of the recruiters who came through Southmoore.

“Not at all, in the slightest bit,” Stark said. “When he was in high school getting recruited, we had guys who were Power Five type of guys, and everyone in the country was coming through. They’d ask about other guys we had and I would always bring up Quian. I would tell coaches, ‘That’s a guy who can play for you, if you take a chance on him.’ ”

Williams trained in the offseason with other college prospects while he was at Southmoore, including Houston safety Gervarrius Owens and Texas quarterback Casey Thompson.

Working out against teammates who became college football players helped Williams acclimate to a higher speed of the game, and gave him a blueprint for what to expect in college physically and psychologically.