UB wide receiver Quian Williams declares for NFL draft

Quian Williams, a wide receiver who played for the University at Buffalo football team the last two seasons, announced on his social media accounts Thursday night that he will enter the NFL draft.

Williams was UB's second-leading receiver this season. Williams caught 61 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this season.

nothing last forever, but my love still remain🖤 — Quian Williams (@Quian1of1) January 6, 2023

Williams joined the Bulls before the 2021 season as a transfer from Eastern Michigan, and in two seasons with the Bulls, caught 125 passes for 1,578 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams is the second UB wide receiver to declare for the NFL draft this week. Justin Marshall, UB's leading receiver, declared for the draft on Jan. 1

Both Marshall and Williams were fifth-year seniors this season.

The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.