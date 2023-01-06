 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UB wide receiver Quian Williams declares for NFL draft

  • Updated
Akron Zips at UB Bulls

Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Quian Williams (3) celebrates with Buffalo Bulls wide receiver Justin Marshall (1) after scoring a touchdown to give his team a 23-22 lead late in the fourth quarter at UB Stadium in Amherst on Dec. 2, 2022. 

 Joseph Cooke / Buffalo News
Quian Williams, a wide receiver who played for the University at Buffalo football team the last two seasons, announced on his social media accounts Thursday night that he will enter the NFL draft. 

Williams was UB's second-leading receiver this season. Williams caught 61 passes for 743 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games this season. 

Williams joined the Bulls before the 2021 season as a transfer from Eastern Michigan, and in two seasons with the Bulls, caught 125 passes for 1,578 yards and seven touchdowns.

Williams is the second UB wide receiver to declare for the NFL draft this week. Justin Marshall, UB's leading receiver, declared for the draft on Jan. 1

Both Marshall and Williams were fifth-year seniors this season. 

The 2023 NFL draft is scheduled for April 27-29 in Kansas City.

